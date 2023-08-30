The luxury goods store Louis Vuitton has reopened on Multrees Walk after renovation.

There are now two floors in the store which first opened in the capital twenty years ago, joined by a new spiral staircase. On the ground floor level shoppers will fins leather goods for women, men’s leather goods, shoes and travel including hand and rolling luggage.

The first floor is entirely dedicated to Women’s leather goods and accessories and a “fragrance universe”.

Louis Vuitton sells a range of items including leather goods, shoes, accessories, and fragrance.

There is also an exclusive shopping area for those wishing some privacy during a private appointment and a bespoke shopping experience.

The store features works of art and historic Louis Vuitton objects.

During the reopening period clients will discover special pieces to buy include the Boîte Joaillerie Vivienne Zodiac and a unique Cotteville 40.

Louis Vuitton

1-2 Multrees Walk

Edinburgh EH1 3DQ

Open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 6pm

Open Sunday, 12pm to 5pm

