Flynn Page believes the new-era Fife Flyers will be huge and he is delighted to be part of it and the Kirkcaldy-born defenceman has put pen to paper for a second season with the Elite League club.

The 6ft 2in blue liner made 49 appearances in his inaugural season for Flyers. He also iced on 18 occasions with Solway Sharks in the National Ice Hockey League as part of a two-way partnership between the clubs.

The 20-year-old player started his hockey journey in the Fife junior system before moving to the Ontario Hockey Academy in North America aged 13.

There, for the following six years, Page combined studies with ice hockey before returning to join his hometown side and continue his studies at the University of Abertay last season.

Page commented: “I am delighted to be back for my second season in Fife. The new era Flyers are going to be huge and I am really excited to be a part of it.

“Having spoken to the coach in the last few weeks I cannot wait to get going, meet all the boys and get back on the ice.”

Coach Tom Coolen said: “I look forward to watching all of our players over the exhibition season, including Fynn. It is always an exciting time for me and a fresh start for each and every player.”

PICTURE: Action from last season courtesy of Elite League

