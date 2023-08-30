Merchiston Community Council have published a report on Polwarth Roundabout which it has taken a year to produce with funding from the council.

The community council has produced a report on the mini roundabout declaring that it is unsafe for pavement users and cyclists.

“In the words of one resident it is an awful, risky junction”.

Around 70,000 vehicles negotiate this roundabout each week, and around 7,000 pavement users will cross in the immediate area where there is only one ageing zebra crossing and two pedestrian islands.

A spokesperson for the community council said: “In our report, we make 12 key proposals. One of our main ideas is to reassert the primacy of the east/west route along Polwarth Gardens, which is traversed by Lothian buses 10 and 27. Specifically, the mini-roundabout at the junction of Polwarth Gardens and Polwarth Crescent should be replaced by a T-junction, with a ‘Stop’ sign and an advanced stop line (waiting space) for cyclists.”

Visualisation produced by Merchiston CC

