Police are appealing for a man who took an injured man to hospital in Edinburgh on Saturday, 19 August 2023, to contact them.

Around 6.20 pm, a 17-year-old seriously injured youth was helped to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by the man who left before any details were taken by staff.

The man is described as white, in his 50s, had receding hair and was wearing glasses, a blue Adidas top and was carrying a rucksack.

Detective Sergeant Keith Morrison said: “At this time, we don’t know how the young man sustained his injuries so it is imperative that we trace the man who took him to hospital so we can find out what he knows.

“From our enquiries, the injured man was at an event in Craigmillar Park the previous evening and had become separated from his friends. They were unable to get a hold of him and it was only when he was admitted to hospital that his family were made aware of where he was.

“If you are the man described, or have any information that may assist our investigation, then please call officers at Gayfield CID via 101, quoting incident number 2960 of Saturday, 19 August 2023. Alternatively, details can be given in confidence on 0800 555 111.

