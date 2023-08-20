Dalkeith rugby club will complete preparations for their 125th anniversary season on Tuesday evening when they tackle Stewart’s Melville at King’s Park (kick off 7.15) under the leadership of captain Stephen McMillan and head coach Jason Hendrie.

The fixture holds special significance because Dalkeith’s first match, in 1898, was against Edinburgh Institution 2nd XV, originally known as Melville College, who evolved into Stewart’s Melville with an amalgamation involving Daniel Stewart’s College.

And how much would Dalkeith like to emulate the outcome of that inaugural match as records show they won 60-0, scoring half a dozen tries?

It will be an important run-out, too, for Stewart’s Melville as they bid to bounce straight back into National League Division One, starting at Berwick on September 2.

Meanwhile Dalkeith have formed an adult women’s team along with a girls youth section.

Off the field, too, they have a full-time development officer in three High Schools and a number of primary schools. There is also a school of rugby at Newbattle High.

Coaching the senior women will be Lynsay Halliday with Yvonne McCathie appointed captain.

