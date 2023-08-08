The fast growing sport of Pickleball is coming to East Lothian with a launch session at Queen Margaret University on Monday, 14 August, from 10.30am – 12.30pm.

Pickleball is a racket or paddle sport where two or four players hit a perforated, hollow, plastic ball with paddles over a 34-inch-high net until one side is unable to return the ball or commits an infraction. Pickleball is played indoors and outdoors.

The playing area is the same size as a doubles badminton court and is suitable for all ages with several clubs and sessions already taking place throughout Edinburgh.

Organisers claim it provides low-impact exercise, improves balance and flexibility and nurtures social connections.

Driving force behind the latest venture is Louise Harrison, who said: “On moving through from Glasgow I found there was much more provision for Pickleball in the West of Scotland.

“So, along with Linda Hamilton, a fellow Pickleball ambassador, we decided to do something about it which has led us to QM University helped by a really pro-active approach from Enjoy Leisure while facilities are excellent with four halls and a café.”

The club will seek to strike a balance between social and competitive play and further opportunities to try the sport are on the horizon.

For example a Pickleball Festival is planned for Meadowbank on 4 November hosted by Pickleball Scotland and the local club.

Cost of the introductory session at QM University is £3. Please register in advance at Eastlothianpickleball@gmail.com

Our photograph shows a session in full swing at Craiglockhart Sports Centre.

