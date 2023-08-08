Huge opening for Scottish firms as refurb framework launches

Businesses in Scotland are being called on to take up a lucrative opportunity to bid for work worth up to £100 million to support the country on its net zero journey.

A leading procurement expert is urging firms of all sizes to apply for its latest framework, offering property refurbishment and modernisation specialists the chance to bid for a huge range of environmental, electrical, joinery, plumbing and decorative works.

One of the key targets of the Scottish Procurement Alliance’s (SPA) latest framework is geared towards tackling Scotland’s 2045 net zero targets by seeking to retrofit and repurpose a wide variety of social housing and public buildings across the country.

Lesley Anderson, Regional Director at the Scottish Procurement Alliance, the country’s biggest, free-to-join procurement organisation, says the framework will help public bodies to manage their assets more effectively, comply with regulations, and improve their financial performance, ensuring that public assets are safe, reliable, and cost-effective.

Lesley said: “Retrofitting projects will play a huge role in making sure that we take the necessary steps to achieving Scotland’s net zero targets. We are helping councils, social landlords, the NHS and a host of other bodies to achieve what they need to in the most efficient and effective ways.

“The framework is an exciting opportunity for SMEs and larger organisations to get the chance to deliver on meaningful projects within the public sector. It has a huge emphasis on encouraging local supply chains, so we’re also hoping it will have huge benefits to local economies too.”

SPA’s 17 frameworks offer an efficient and compliant route to market for the construction, refurbishment and maintenance of social housing and public buildings. It works with 120 partners, including councils, blue light services, the NHS and is particularly renowned for its work with an extensive range of social landlords.

Its latest refurbishment and modernisation framework, known as RM3, covers a huge range of works including kitchen and bathroom refits, heating system installations, extensive electrical works, mould prevention, fire safety upgrades, landscaping and other external works and energy efficiency.

Lesley added: “Our frameworks are constantly evolving to look at how we can support the public sector and the country as a whole – we’re confident the RM3 will do just that, playing a part to support the country’s wider drive to protect the planet.”

Five workstreams for the framework have been split into a series of project value bands to cater for a mix of SMEs able to take on refurbishment works. The workstreams individually contain different value bands ranging from £0 -£2 million+.

Bidders can apply to operate in Eastern Scotland, West Central Scotland, Scottish Borders, Dumfries, and Galloway, East and North Ayrshire Mainland, South Ayrshire and South Lanarkshire but are required to be able to demonstrate a turnover of £500k.

SPA has emphasised the importance of having SMEs apply and has attended a variety of events targeted to SME’s to raise awareness and discuss opportunities. SPA has also hosted a talking tender session where they help businesses to understand about potential tender opportunities and how to apply.

SPA’s 120 partners cover a diverse range of public sector entities from small cooperatives, regional and national registered social landlords (RSLs), as well as local authorities. It also works with 300 suppliers, mostly SMEs, who deliver services to SPA’s partners.

As a proud not-for-profit, SPA’s surpluses are reinvested into Scottish communities through its Community Benefit Fund (CBF) by working with its dedicated charity, Lintel Trust. Since 2017, the CBF has allocated over £1.7 million in grants and match funding to support community groups, charities, and causes, delivering social value of more than £3.9 million.

Those interested in the framework can apply here: https://in-tendhost.co.uk/lhc/aspx/Tenders/Current

