The Edinburgh Riding of the Marches will take place on 10 September 2023 in a canter back to the Royal Mile after a three year gap – and this year the Lord Provost, the Provost Consort and the Council Leader will all be on horseback.

The Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge and the Lord Provost Consort, Colin Cunningham PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

The spectacle is more than just a bunch of horsey types riding in the city centre. This is a reenactment of the ancient custom of marching the boundaries, a symbolic tradition of inspecting the Common Land of Edinburgh which dates back to at least 1579.

This year the entertainment on the Royal Mile will begin at 12.30pm with music and stunt performances. The riders will complete their morning of high-energy gallops, starting at the Drum Estate in the south of the city, before making their way through the streets through Holyrood Park and proceeding up The Royal Mile from Holyrood Palace at around 3.30pm.

This year, in a break from recent tradition, the Rt Hon Lord Provost and Lord Lieutenant, Robert Aldridge, who will be joining the event for the first time, will be making the journey up the Royal Mile on horseback, accompanied by the Lord Provost’s Consort, Colin Cunningham and by the Council Leader Cammy Day.

The modern-day event has been supported by Lord Provosts since its revival in 2009, however the Provost played a more active role in the custom’s ancient history, with archives from 1584 recording that the “nichtbouris of Edinburgh were instructed to meet together at 5.00am at the Provost’s house and be ready to inspect the Marches” from where they embarked on an inspection of the Marches of the Common Land, to check for raiders and encroachment. Led by the Captain of the ‘Trained Band’ (Town Guard), the Lord Provost, Bailies and Burgesses, commenced on horseback, challenging and making a record of all those who were found to be attempting to steal or build on the land that belonged to the common people. Towns people who were found not to be taking part, were fined.

Highland ponies will also be joining the ride as part of the celebrations of the Highland Pony Society’s centenary celebrations.

The practice was revived in 1946 when a special Riding of the Marches celebrated peace following the end of the last war in Europe. Around 70 riders took part and were met with crowds “reaching Royal dimensions” upon their return to the High Street.

Two principal representatives are selected every year to take on the roles of the Captain and the Lass. The requirement is that they are residents of Edinburgh and have a passion for their city’s history, heritage and future.

The applicants do not necessarily have to know how to ride a horse (but it helps) as they can be put through careful and rigorous training by one of Scotland’s oldest riding schools, Edinburgh-based Tower Farm Riding Stables.

In 2020 Jay Sturgeon – then a 23 year old Executive Assistant at Edinburgh Council and 21 year old Abbie McDowell, a Riding Instructor at Tower Farm Riding Stables, were chosen to represent Edinburgh in these coveted roles. However, as the Covid-19 virus took its hold on the world, this young pair – who are also best friends – quickly realised that their year in office would be uncertain. Three years on, Jay, now a Project Manager in Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership and Abbie, who gave birth to her first child at the beginning of August, will finally get to complete their journey.

On 10 September the duo will lead around 300 horses and riders on the 26-mile route of the Edinburgh Riding of the Marches, ending with the cavalcade up the Royal Mile. Riders from the 29 Riding Towns of Scotland will join the ride, wearing their traditional coloured sashes, who all celebrate their own Common Riding Festivals and Events every year as well as other riders from elsewhere in the world.

Spectator Vantage Points will be published on the event’s Facebook page (Edinburgh Riding of the Marches) as well as on the website (www.edinburghridingofthemarches.com), showing timings and locations to spot the ride.

2019 Edinburgh Riding of the Marches. Royal Scots Dragoon Guards pass St Giles Cathedral with swords drawn. Photo by Phunkt.

2018 Edinburgh Riding of the Marches. The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards riding past Scottish Parliament. Photo by Phunkt

