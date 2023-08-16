Hibs may enjoy a 3-1 first-leg lead over FC Luzern in their key UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying clash in Switzerland, but midfielder Dylan Levitt has urged his team-mates to be brave in the return.

Levitt, captured from Dundee United in the close season, told Hibs TV that the second-leg will be difficult despite the two-goal cushion.

The Welsh-born former Manchester United youth player, who has 13 caps for Wales, said: “We need to be ready for what comes at us, especially away from home. We need to be on the front foot and we need to go over there and be brave.”

Sunday’s defeat at Motherwell, their second in the cinch Premiership after a 3-2 home reverse to St Mirren on Matchday One, was a jolt to the system and Levitt revealed that the mood was low after the result at Fir Park.

The 22-year-old midfielder added: “We were disappointed to lose the game so this game (the one v FC Luzern) is massive for us now.”

He enjoyed the first-leg and he added: “If we can get a positive result (in Switzerland) it will be massive. Everyone will get a buzz out of that and it could be a good momentum for us going into the league campaign and the cups.”

Martin Boyle was “protected” against Motherwell and is expected back in the line-up and manager Lee Johnson, looking ahead to the European game, said: “Sometimes attack is the best form of defence.”

PICTURE: Martin Boyle brandishing a yellow card in the first-leg of the tie against FC Luzern at Easter Road

Nigel Duncan Experienced news, business, arts, sport and travel journalist. Food critic and managing editor of a well-established food and travel website. Also a magazine editor of publications with circulations of up to 200,000 and managing director of a long-established PR/marketing company with a string of blue-chip clients in its CV. Former communications lecturer at a Scottish university and social media specialist for a string of successful and busy SMEs. Nigel Duncan https://theedinburghreporter.co.uk/author/nigel-duncan/ McAvoy 'not suprised' at Shankland speculation

Like this: Like Loading...