What a weekend for Hutchison Vale community sport club football teams with both the 2011 and 2012 teams picking up prestigious trophies.

The 2011’s travelled to Ayrshire for the 30th instalment of the Land O’ Burns Scotland Cup and were unbeaten in their five matches (one draw) without conceding a single goal while scoring 33 themselves..

Not to be outdone were the 2012’s played nearer home at Peffermill Recreation Ground where they won the Edinburgh Cup although they did concede a goal in one of their wins!

Hutchison Vale 2011s

Hutchison Vale 2012s

