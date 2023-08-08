Hooker Will Murray will captain Portobello Rugby Club in their centenary year which kicks off competitively with an East Division One fixture at Haddington on Saturday, 2 September followed by a home encounter with Linlithgow a week later.

Friendly action is already underway for the Cavalry Park based outfit though and since Kirkcaldy Rugby Club’s first recorded game was 150 years ago against Portobello High School it was appropriate to cross the Forth at the weekend and re-enact that fixture.

Providing a major boost is a six year sponsorship deal with Scotia Wealth Management, a local firm of Financial Advisers.

Lesley Edgar, who is continuing as club president, says: Scotia Wealth Management have paid the entire six years up front which has enabled new centenary strips to be purchased and secures kit for the next few years. Scotia are a returning sponsor as are KM Gardening and The Portobello Tap, both local companies.

“Last year we started an association with a small mental health charity in Craigmillar – Let’s Talk. We created a video, in conjunction with Scottish Rugby, to promote their services and how they help local kids.

“Our out-going captain, Keith Jeffrey, had his flowing locks cut off raising an amazing £2,244.47 for the charity – as well as donating his hair to the Princess Trust to make wigs.

“We were grateful to local salon Romeo Juliet Hair Lounge for facilitating this for us and we will be proudly wearing the Let’s Talk logo on some of our kit this year.”

Social secretary Ross Marrins has arranged a number of events to mark the centenary starting with a Ladies Day – always a popular occasion – on 9 September.

