URGENT SAFETY WARNING UPDATE: Stoves, Belling and New World customers in Edinburgh to book immediate modification to unsafe gas range cookers
Belling, Stoves and New World have previously confirmed a number of their gas range cookers are unsafe and pose a carbon monoxide poisoning risk to consumers.
Edinburgh owners of the affected models, who have yet to do so, need to urgently contact Stoves, Belling and New World to book a modification by contacting 0800 110 5728 or email consumersupport@glendimplex.com in order to confirm if their cooker is affected and book a visit so the simple fix can be implemented.
Consumers are warned that incorrect use of these products poses a serious risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, until a critical modification has been made.
The modification, which was rolled out late 2022, ensures that even if the grill is used incorrectly, there will be no unsafe build-up of carbon monoxide. A number of Belling, Stoves and New World gas range cookers have been found to have a seal fault on the grill element, which can lead to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide being produced, which can lead to injury and death.
Consumers will need their model number, starting with 4444, and the serial number when contacting the company. This can be found by opening the main oven door. It is located on a badge on the frame below the oven cavity.
A Stoves, Belling and New World spokesperson said: “We are grateful to all of the consumers who have already organised a modification, given the risk of carbon monoxide we are urging those who have yet to be in touch or no longer own their cookers to contact us as soon as possible. Until this modification has been made consideration must be taken in using the grill, as such we want to remind all customers that they must use the gas grill with the door open, as detailed in the instruction manual. Doing so poses no risk of carbon monoxide build up.
“We have stringent health and safety measures in place, and all our cookers are tested to industry standards and by the relevant industry bodies before they are made available to buy.
“We will continue to raise awareness of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning and to encourage the highest standards of testing industry-wide.”
The full list of affected models can be found here, consumers with one of these gas range cookers in their home should get in touch as soon as possible to organise the modification. Those who may have previously owned an affected model are also being asked to get in contact so that the business can trace affected items.
Festival support for artists from Scotland
The very best of cultural talent from Scotland is under the spotlight this month as Edinburgh welcomes visitors from home and abroad to its world-class summer arts festivals. Six of the festivals have received support from The Scottish Government’s Expo Fund to commission new work, some of which will tour internationally following festival performances. Under…
All conquering Anna
One of Scotland’s hottest tennis prospects, Anna McKnight, the reigning Scottish under-16 girls singles champion, enjoyed a highly successful East Lothian Open at North Berwick. In addition to capturing the ladies singles and ladies doubles (with Emma Barlow) reigning Scottish under-16 singles champion Anna won the under-18 girls singles. In addition the Newlands (Glasgow) ace…
Bowling – Betty wins the ladies singles – again
Betty Haig, left, claimed Portobello Bowling Club’s ladies singles title for the 14th time when she defeated Lynn Learmonth in an entertaining final. The ladies’ finalists are pictured with club president Norman Macleod.
Continue Reading Bowling – Betty wins the ladies singles – again
Newell’s strike could fire Hibs in Europe
Joe Newell’s injury time goal in Andorra against Inter Club d’Escaldes in the first-leg of the UEFA Conference League qualifier could fire Hibs in the return at Easter Road on Thursday. Newell (pictured) and the rest of the squad were disappointed at the 2-1 defeat and UEFA abolished the away goals rule so Hibs need…
Hibs in Europe: how to watch
Hibernian’s UEFA Europa Conference League, second-leg tie against Inter Club d’Escaldes on Thursday (kick-off 19.15) will be on the BBC iPlayer, the club have confirmed. Lee Johnson’s men will try to overcome a 2-1 defeat from the away leg and this fixture will be available live to international subscribers on Hibs TV except for Andorra,…
Berwick swoop for ex-Grand Prix star
Berwick FTS Bandits have signed former Grand Prix winner Hans Andersen to replace fellow Dane Thomas Jorgensen who suffered season-ending neck and back injuries riding in the Cab Direct Championship at Edinburgh Monarchs last Friday. The Borders’ club have also announced that Steve Boxall, initially signed for their National Development League (NDL) side, will replace…