URGENT SAFETY WARNING UPDATE: Stoves, Belling and New World customers in Edinburgh to book immediate modification to unsafe gas range cookers

Belling, Stoves and New World have previously confirmed a number of their gas range cookers are unsafe and pose a carbon monoxide poisoning risk to consumers.

Edinburgh owners of the affected models, who have yet to do so, need to urgently contact Stoves, Belling and New World to book a modification by contacting 0800 110 5728 or email consumersupport@glendimplex.com in order to confirm if their cooker is affected and book a visit so the simple fix can be implemented.

Consumers are warned that incorrect use of these products poses a serious risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, until a critical modification has been made.

The modification, which was rolled out late 2022, ensures that even if the grill is used incorrectly, there will be no unsafe build-up of carbon monoxide. A number of Belling, Stoves and New World gas range cookers have been found to have a seal fault on the grill element, which can lead to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide being produced, which can lead to injury and death.

Consumers will need their model number, starting with 4444, and the serial number when contacting the company. This can be found by opening the main oven door. It is located on a badge on the frame below the oven cavity.

A Stoves, Belling and New World spokesperson said: “We are grateful to all of the consumers who have already organised a modification, given the risk of carbon monoxide we are urging those who have yet to be in touch or no longer own their cookers to contact us as soon as possible. Until this modification has been made consideration must be taken in using the grill, as such we want to remind all customers that they must use the gas grill with the door open, as detailed in the instruction manual. Doing so poses no risk of carbon monoxide build up.

“We have stringent health and safety measures in place, and all our cookers are tested to industry standards and by the relevant industry bodies before they are made available to buy.

“We will continue to raise awareness of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning and to encourage the highest standards of testing industry-wide.”

The full list of affected models can be found here, consumers with one of these gas range cookers in their home should get in touch as soon as possible to organise the modification. Those who may have previously owned an affected model are also being asked to get in contact so that the business can trace affected items.

