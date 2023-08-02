One of Scotland’s hottest tennis prospects, Anna McKnight, the reigning Scottish under-16 girls singles champion, enjoyed a highly successful East Lothian Open at North Berwick.
In addition to capturing the ladies singles and ladies doubles (with Emma Barlow) reigning Scottish under-16 singles champion Anna won the under-18 girls singles.
In addition the Newlands (Glasgow) ace was named inaugural recipient of the Elspeth Bosemborg Trophy for all round excellence, presented by the family of a late tournament stalwart.
Anna, seeded second, took the women’s final 6-3, 7-5 against top seed Verena Scott.
The men’s singles saw Stirling University high performance coach Nicolas Rosenzweig claim the title dropping only 7 games in his four outings.
Final opponent Euan Gibson-Smith had consolation in partnering David Holmes to success in the men’s doubles and Verena Scott in the mixed.
Bowling – Betty wins the ladies singles – again
Betty Haig, left, claimed Portobello Bowling Club’s ladies singles title for the 14th time when she defeated Lynn Learmonth in an entertaining final. The ladies’ finalists are pictured with club president Norman Macleod.
Newell’s strike could fire Hibs in Europe
Joe Newell’s injury time goal in Andorra against Inter Club d’Escaldes in the first-leg of the UEFA Conference League qualifier could fire Hibs in the return at Easter Road on Thursday. Newell (pictured) and the rest of the squad were disappointed at the 2-1 defeat and UEFA abolished the away goals rule so Hibs need…
Hibs in Europe: how to watch
Hibernian’s UEFA Europa Conference League, second-leg tie against Inter Club d’Escaldes on Thursday (kick-off 19.15) will be on the BBC iPlayer, the club have confirmed. Lee Johnson’s men will try to overcome a 2-1 defeat from the away leg and this fixture will be available live to international subscribers on Hibs TV except for Andorra,…
Berwick swoop for ex-Grand Prix star
Berwick FTS Bandits have signed former Grand Prix winner Hans Andersen to replace fellow Dane Thomas Jorgensen who suffered season-ending neck and back injuries riding in the Cab Direct Championship at Edinburgh Monarchs last Friday. The Borders’ club have also announced that Steve Boxall, initially signed for their National Development League (NDL) side, will replace…