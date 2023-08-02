One of Scotland’s hottest tennis prospects, Anna McKnight, the reigning Scottish under-16 girls singles champion, enjoyed a highly successful East Lothian Open at North Berwick.

In addition to capturing the ladies singles and ladies doubles (with Emma Barlow) reigning Scottish under-16 singles champion Anna won the under-18 girls singles.

In addition the Newlands (Glasgow) ace was named inaugural recipient of the Elspeth Bosemborg Trophy for all round excellence, presented by the family of a late tournament stalwart.

Anna, seeded second, took the women’s final 6-3, 7-5 against top seed Verena Scott.

The men’s singles saw Stirling University high performance coach Nicolas Rosenzweig claim the title dropping only 7 games in his four outings.

Final opponent Euan Gibson-Smith had consolation in partnering David Holmes to success in the men’s doubles and Verena Scott in the mixed.

