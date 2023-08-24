Local rugby rivals Trinity Accies and Leith will join forces on Saturday at Bangholm to raise funds for the Hamilton family whose lives have been turned upside down by serious illnesses afflicting two of their three children.

A crowd funding page has been set up – “Justgiving.com Archie Hamilton” – to assist the family in coping with day-to-day needs while caring for Nancy who suffers from Dystonia, a highly variable neurological movement disorder and fellow teenager Archie who was diagnosed last year with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer.

Parents Robin and Lyn also have a third child, Murin.

Robin Hamilton played rugby for both clubs as well as giving coaching imput and is a popular figure in the wider rugby community particularly Haddington, where the family live and where Archie played rugby.

Saturday’s match is part of Trinity Accies’ community fun day and kicks off at 2pm.

Trinity Accies president Carol Graham says: “Both clubs have agreed that all funds raised will go to the Archie Hamilton Fund. Come and join us, watch the match and contribute to a very good cause.”

Leith Rugby president Jim Smith echoes those sentiments and in appealing for members to get along to Bangholm adds: “There will be a blind raffle, a wine and water stall, a boozy box and a prize raffle. If you can donate anything this would be most welcome.”

Meanwhile, Trinity are looking forward to a second season at the Bangholm Sports and Community facility with its new rugby pitch, fitness suite and community area under new head coach Richard Wood who will be assisted by Neil Morrison while captain Reece Calder will have Calum Millar as his deputy.

Trinity’s first home league match in East Division Three will be against Gala YM on 9 September already designated a “ladies and prosecco” day.

Pictured are the Trinity Accies squad for this season.

