ScotRail is encouraging fans travelling to Scotland’s final autumn international match against Argentina at Murrayfield this weekend to plan ahead.
Scotland host the ‘Pumas’ at BT Murrayfield on Saturday, 19 November at 3.15pm.
The train operator would like fans who are travelling to the match to plan ahead and allow additional time for travel, particularly on their journey home, due to limited access at Haymarket station caused by the redevelopment of an adjacent building.
To help fans travel to and from the match, ScotRail is adding more services between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High throughout the afternoon, as well as extra carriages on key services to and from Edinburgh, where possible.
But rugby fans are advised to think about their journey in advance as services are expected to be busy. Customers are also asked to travel home from Edinburgh Waverley due to ongoing redevelopment work on a building next to Haymarket station.
The building work has restricted access to Haymarket and reduced the capacity within the station by half. This means that ScotRail is unable to provide its normal queuing system after the game, and the station will not be accessible via the ramp located at the rear of the station. Any customers travelling from Haymarket will be required to use the main entrance.
As a result, customers should expect longer waiting times for the train home, and some customers will be redirected to Edinburgh Waverley to catch their train due to the limited space available in Haymarket station.
Fans are asked to consider travelling straight to Edinburgh Waverley after the final whistle to reduce their need to queue, or postponing their travel home until later in the evening.
Edinburgh Trams also operate a fast and frequent service between the entrance of the stadium and St Andrew Square tram stop – a short walk from Edinburgh Waverley.
Edinburgh City Centre is also accessible from BT Murrayfield by a number of Lothian Bus services (1, 3, 12, 22, 25, 26, 30, 31 or 33).
More information and travel advice for fans is available on the ScotRail website at www.scotrail.co.uk/sport.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “We’ll be doing everything we can to help fans travel to Murrayfield to see Scotland sign off their autumn international series against Argentina on Saturday.
“To help everyone’s journey run smoothly, we’re adding more services between Edinburgh and Glasgow, and where possible, more seats on key trains to and from Edinburgh. However, customers should plan ahead as services are expected to be busy.
“We’d also encourage customers to travel straight to Edinburgh Waverley to catch their train home after the game due to the limited access and capacity at Haymarket station, or postpone their journey until later in the evening.”
Teachers propose to strike next week – Edinburgh schools will be closed
Teachers are planning to take industrial action next Thursday 24 November. The strike has been called by the Educational Institute of Scotland and the Association of Heads and Deputes in Scotland and will mean that schools in Edinburgh will be closed. This is the letter which The City of Edinburgh Council is sending out today…
Continue Reading Teachers propose to strike next week – Edinburgh schools will be closed
Hearts Women are on the up
Whisper it, but this could be the year Hearts Women finally finish above their rivals, Hibernian. For years now, Hibernian Women have been a very strong side and have more often than not, had Hearts’ number when the two teams have clashed. Now however, it looks like Hearts Women are ready to mount a serious…
Scotland’s UNESCO trail wins international award
The first UNESCO trail which links 13 sites in Scotland has won an international award recognising its contribution to sustainable development. On Wednesday the Santagata Foundation Award for UNESCO Territories 2022 was made to Scotland at the RO.ME Museum Exhibition in Rome. This is a digital trail which connects geoparks, heritage sites and creative cities…
Continue Reading Scotland’s UNESCO trail wins international award
West Lothian Table Tennis Club – free drop in sessions at The Centre
West Lothian Table Tennis Club, (WLTTC), which recently took up residency at The Centre, Livingston is offering free drop-in sessions for shoppers who want to try their hand at the sport. ‘The Pop in and Play’ facility, which features four tables where up to 16 people can play at one time, has been a big…
Continue Reading West Lothian Table Tennis Club – free drop in sessions at The Centre
Citadel Arts Group find a new home at Pianodrome
Leith-based Citadel Arts Group has discovered yet another local venue to try out new drama. Later this month, they will be in the Pianodrome which is located inside the former Debenhams store at Ocean Terminal. The company will present A Mannequin for All Seasons in the Pianodrome on 26 November at 7pm. The Living Memory Association…
Continue Reading Citadel Arts Group find a new home at Pianodrome
Review – Bugsy Malone
For movie fans of a certain age, Bugsy Malone (1976) remains a childhood classic. Taking my own 11-year-old son along, I wondered if he would appreciate the musical comedy being of a different generation. It’s clear as soon as the first splurge gun appears that the answer is, thankfully, yes. A mix of child actors…