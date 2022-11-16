ScotRail is encouraging fans travelling to Scotland’s final autumn international match against Argentina at Murrayfield this weekend to plan ahead.

Scotland host the ‘Pumas’ at BT Murrayfield on Saturday, 19 November at 3.15pm.

The train operator would like fans who are travelling to the match to plan ahead and allow additional time for travel, particularly on their journey home, due to limited access at Haymarket station caused by the redevelopment of an adjacent building.

To help fans travel to and from the match, ScotRail is adding more services between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High throughout the afternoon, as well as extra carriages on key services to and from Edinburgh, where possible.

But rugby fans are advised to think about their journey in advance as services are expected to be busy. Customers are also asked to travel home from Edinburgh Waverley due to ongoing redevelopment work on a building next to Haymarket station.

The building work has restricted access to Haymarket and reduced the capacity within the station by half. This means that ScotRail is unable to provide its normal queuing system after the game, and the station will not be accessible via the ramp located at the rear of the station. Any customers travelling from Haymarket will be required to use the main entrance.

As a result, customers should expect longer waiting times for the train home, and some customers will be redirected to Edinburgh Waverley to catch their train due to the limited space available in Haymarket station.

Fans are asked to consider travelling straight to Edinburgh Waverley after the final whistle to reduce their need to queue, or postponing their travel home until later in the evening.

Edinburgh Trams also operate a fast and frequent service between the entrance of the stadium and St Andrew Square tram stop – a short walk from Edinburgh Waverley.

Edinburgh City Centre is also accessible from BT Murrayfield by a number of Lothian Bus services (1, 3, 12, 22, 25, 26, 30, 31 or 33).

More information and travel advice for fans is available on the ScotRail website at www.scotrail.co.uk/sport.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “We’ll be doing everything we can to help fans travel to Murrayfield to see Scotland sign off their autumn international series against Argentina on Saturday.

“To help everyone’s journey run smoothly, we’re adding more services between Edinburgh and Glasgow, and where possible, more seats on key trains to and from Edinburgh. However, customers should plan ahead as services are expected to be busy.

“We’d also encourage customers to travel straight to Edinburgh Waverley to catch their train home after the game due to the limited access and capacity at Haymarket station, or postpone their journey until later in the evening.”

