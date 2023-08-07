Cycling

The UCI World Cycling Championships Men Elite Road Race began in Edinburgh on Sunday morning. The race then encountered a protest by This is Rigged in Fife which held up the race for almost an hour.

There are some photos of the scenes in Edinburgh here and on our Facebook page.

There were many cyclists, but hundreds of motorbikes and cars supporting the athletes, and although this is a sporting spectacle questions must be asked about the green credentials of the UCI Cycling World Championships.

PHOTO Alan Simpson

Fringe

We have already published several five star reviews of some Fringe shows that our reviewers have been to see.

Read our articles here about the Fringe and any reviews.

We have also rounded up some of the shows we saw in the preview press galas with details of them and what you might expect to see. You will also find them in our Culture section. Do let us know about anything you see that you really enjoy.

Sound Clash © 2023 Martin McAdam

Roadworks in Edinburgh this week

The usual weekly list of roadworks and events in the city are published here.

Some drivers had obviously not heard of the road closures on Sunday morning for a major sporting event passing through the city centre, and many were caught out having to make U-turns when stopped by police.

Read the full list here.

What’s on at Jupiter Artland

Jupiter Artland and Edinburgh Art Festival today reveals a very special guest who will join the lineup for JUPITER RISING x EAF 2023 which takes place on Saturday 19 August from 6pm until 1am at Jupiter Artland, the middle weekend of Edinburgh Festival.

Lena Dunham will join artist Lindsey Mendick for Shameful Women, a special conversation at JUPITER RISING x EAF.

Having both challenged conventions and sparked crucial conversations through their respective works, in this special one-off event, Lindsey and Lena will speak openly and honestly about their personal experiences, as well as exploring what Shameful Women means to them and the ways in which it impacts their lives.

Lena Dunham is a writer, director, actor and producer born and raised in New York City. Her first feature length film, Tiny Furniture, won an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay. She is the creator and star of HBO’s Girls, which ran for six seasons and garnered 11 Primetime Emmy nominations. She won two Golden Globes, a Writer’s Guild Award and was the first woman to win the DGA award for best director for a television comedy. Her prose has been published in The New Yorker, The Guardian, Vogue, Harper’s Magazine and The New York Times.

Jupiter Rising is curated by rising star artist Lindsey Mendick, whose solo commission SH*TFACED is currently presented across Jupiter Artland’s galleries. Mendick has rapidly established herself as one of the most important artists of her generation. She works predominantly with clay, and houses her artwork in life-like installations, recreating scenes from her personal life. SH*TFACED is her largest commission to date and presents a contemporary view of duality and supposed binaries between good and evil, virtue and depravity and gender roles.

“These two women bring their power of observation and relentlessly confessional instincts to site their work in a most compelling medium themselves. This talk is not about women and shame, it’s an exploration about shameful, proud women that transmute shame into observations that resonate with us all. Mendick does not shy away from confession and mess as she presents unflinching observations of the power of drink – it’s fun and it’s optimism alongside the messiness and regret that it also inflicts” says Jupiter Artland Founder and Director Nicky Wilson.

JUPITER RISING x EDINBURGH ART FESTIVAL

A party curated by Lindsey Mendick & Bonjour

Saturday 19 August, 6pm – 1am

Doors open 5.30pm for 6pm start

Free / £5 including complimentary drink

Bus ticket: £15, leaves Jupiter Artland at 1am

Jupiter Artland, The Steadings, Bonnington House, Wilkieston, EH27 8BY

Wed – Sun, 10am—5pm | @jupiterartland @jupiterrising_fest

www.jupiterrising.art

Our August issue

Our August newspaper is on the streets now and we hope you like it.

Our cover story is about Rachel, with a strapline to our exclusive story about the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

And inside we have a feature from George Mair who is writing for us for the first time this month – and loads of sport from both Nigel Duncan and Bill Lothian.

If you would like to receive a copy just a wee bit ahead of everyone else then please subscribe by clicking on the image below. (And do read about Rachel and the Barbie story here)

Like this: Like Loading...