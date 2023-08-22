Edinburgh International Film Festival

Our pick of the EIFF today is The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde shot at Leith Theatre

The sinuous alleys and many staircases of nocturnal Edinburgh replace London’s old town in Hope Dickson Leach’s Scottish retelling of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novella, originally created as a live hybrid performance with the National Theatre of Scotland. The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde finds inspiration in gothic cinema while maintaining its intimate theatrical feel, bringing to life this tale of good and evil told through a lawyer’s investigation of a series of macabre murders. Emphasising themes of capitalistic greed and unscrupulous social ascension, this interpretation is sure to echo with audiences attuned to the current political climate. A chilling chance to see Edinburgh in all of its shadowy glory on the big screen.

Council left with £1 million bill at two care homes.

The council will have to spend more than £1 million on bringing two care homes up to standard. The two homes were previously run by operator Four Seasons and have now been handed back to the council to run. Although the council has recovered £87,000 from the previous operator, it will have to fund the balance to ensure that the homes are more than just adequate for residents. No new residents will be admitted until they are.

Pick of the Fringe

Richard Purden reviewed this awarding it four stars, and even if you are not a Hearts fan we recommend it to you. What makes a footballer a hero? What makes a hero a legend? Locality? Loyalty? Skill? Players like Bobby Walker appear once in a generation. From an Edinburgh boy having kickabouts in Gorgie, to a Heart of Midlothian star and the most capped Scotland international of the time. This is his remarkable story… and his mother’s. Performed with live music where the first King of Hearts reigned: Tynecastle Park. From the producers of A War of Two Halves

Council meeting

Today the Policy & Sustainability committee will meet – though quite how the councillors can concentrate on any meeting with all the noise and buzz from the High Street is often beyond us.

Edinburgh could still become the first Scottish city to impose a Transient Visitor Levy or tourist tax of up to £14 for each visitor, perhaps generating as much as £35 million for the city who have to decide what to spend it on. But it will not be simply added to the council revenue budgets and used for potholes or the like. One suggestion is that it could reintroduce a cycle hire scheme. Edinburgh is one of very few cities which does not now have bikes for hire. Read more here.

Edinburgh City Chambers. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

