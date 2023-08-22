A short film made in partnership with a Scottish spiking awareness charity will premiere this week.



Spiked, made by Delilah Films with support from Spike Aware UK, will be screened at The Old Well Cinema in Moffat, Dumfriesshire, on Wednesday.

The film was co-created by Delilah Films’ founder Phoebe Lorenz and BBC New Creative Emma Zadow, and tells the story of a single-mum who suspects she’s been spiked.(‘Spiking’ is when someone puts alcohol or drugs into another person’s drink or their body without their knowledge and/or consent.)



Spike Aware UK is a registered Scottish charity that wants to raise awareness of young people having their drinks spiked at social events.



The first registered charity and support network for victims of drink and needle spiking in the UK, it organises, cooperates, supports and campaigns locally and nationally to spread awareness.



British-German actor, writer and producer Lorenz said: “Having the premiere of this film in Scotland, timed just at the end of Edinburgh Film Festival, is a testament to our phenomenal partners at Spike Aware UK.



“The team behind Spiked want this film to make as big of an impact as possible for victims of spiking and to raise awareness of the issue, and we are really looking forward to the event.”



Colin Mackie, founder of Spike Aware UK, said: “We are delighted to have played a part in bringing Spiked to the screen… and hope this production will help highlight what is a growing problem.”



The film has already been selected for BIFA-qualifying festivals including Women X and Sunderland Shorts Film Festival 2023.

(L: Phoebe Lorenz, R: Emma Zadow)







Like this: Like Loading...