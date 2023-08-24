The Queen of Hollywood arrived in Edinburgh this week, Elizabeth Taylor.

Often described as the last movie star and certainly of a certain era. Kayla Boye brings the 1961 Elizabeth Taylor back to life discussing her life so far with a biographer. Boye delivers Taylor’s upper-middle-class London accent with aplomb, her voice in many ways was an anomaly in Hollywood but one that only added to her presence and power.

Boye brings small details to the part and even has a tracheotomy scar on her neck from the operation Taylor had where she was expected to die after a bout of pneumonia. We are at the point in time where she has collected a “sympathy” Oscar for BUtterfield 8 and sense her frustration that she didn’t collect it earlier for career-defining performances such as Cat On A Hot Tin Roof or Suddenly Last Summer where she was nominated in both instances.

She explains her disdain of the media referring to her as ‘Liz’ and insisting ‘Call me Elizabeth’ while sipping Champagne. Boye manages to summon the various twists and turns of Taylor’s life to this point, attending the seriously injured Montgomery Clift in a car crash and suffering an abusive marriage to Eddie Fisher.

The writer/actress delivers Taylor’s alluring presence and brings to life her ability to be both a star and a much-loved persona.

