COUNCIL’S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT TEAM SUPPORTS 8 FIFE BUSINESSES.

Eight Fife-based businesses are travelling to Aberdeen to attend the 50th SPE Offshore Europe Trade Show, an important biennial offshore and renewable exhibition and conference which takes place at P&J Live in Aberdeen between 5 and 8 September 2023. Through its Trade Development Programme, Fife Council’s Economic Development team (InvestFife) is enabling these businesses to showcase their expertise and explore new opportunities in the offshore energy sector.

The businesses who will be exhibiting as part of the InvestFife Group stand 2M20 include CluisTROM, TDC Parsons Peebles, PFI Sign Plus Ltd, International Testing Services Ltd, Lamond & Murray Ltd, Surface Heating System, Ductform HFE, and MRS Training and Rescue. Each of these companies brings unique capabilities, supply chain and innovative solutions to the offshore industry, highlighting Fife’s position as a hub for energy sector excellence.

The 50th SPE Offshore Europe Conference serves as a platform for these businesses to showcase their capabilities, forge partnerships, network and gain insights into the latest industry trends. With support from the council’s Economic Development Team, the businesses are well-equipped to make a lasting impact and contribute to the growth of the offshore energy sector.

Neil McIntosh, CEO of Dunfermline-based CluisTROM said: “In the past we exhibited independently at this keynote event. Having been part of the Fife stand for the last few years however, we benefitted from greater delegate engagement, along with a sense of support and camaraderie from the other businesses on the stand. We are therefore delighted to be joining it again this year.”

“Attending Offshore Europe is major expenditure for any SME,” added Neil. “To have the support of a committed organisation such as InvestFife in getting Fife based companies here, some for the very first time, is a fantastic boost at this present time.”

InvestFife’s Trade Development Programme plays a crucial role in facilitating the growth and internationalisation of Fife businesses. By providing financial assistance, market intelligence, and networking opportunities, InvestFife empowers local companies to expand their reach and establish valuable connections at prominent industry events like the Offshore Europe Conference.

Pamela Stevenson, Service Manager of Economic Development at Fife Council, said: “InvestFife is committed to fostering growth and investment in the region, and we are proud to support these businesses as they contribute to the thriving offshore energy sector. Through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts, we aim to position Fife as a hub for innovation and economic development.

“I would like to extend a very warm welcome to CluisTROM, TDC Parsons Peebles, PFI Sign Plus Ltd, International Testing Services Ltd, Lamond & Murray Ltd, Surface Heating System, Ductform HFE, and MRS Training and Rescue who will join our stand and showcase their expertise and innovations at this years’ SPE Offshore Europe Event.”

More information can be found on Offshore Europe here: Offshore Exhibition UK | SPE Offshore Europe (offshore-europe.co.uk)

Like this: Like Loading...