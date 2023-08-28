Today marks the end of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023. It has been a busy month for locals, tourists and performers, with more than three thousand shows on offer.

As the festival is drawing to a close, Scottish Labour MSP and Shadow Minister for Culture, Europe, and International Development Foysol Choudhury has raised concerns about the need for increased investment in local arts and culture groups all year round. He said: ““The crowds that our festivals attract from all over the world show great levels of support for the arts from members of the public. However, additional support needs to be provided, all year round, to ensure these can be sustained for the public to enjoy.

“As the Scottish Government continues to waste money on the establishment of a new Independence Minister, Scotland’s culture and arts sector is suffering from a lack of investment.

“The closure of the beloved Edinburgh Filmhouse is testament to this, after it was forced to close its doors despite being known as a community lifeline for many.

“We also sadly see other much-loved venues facing challenges. Action is needed now before we lose these integral arts and culture venues for good.”

The 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Festival ran until today from 4 August and the Edinburgh International Festival ran from 4-27 August 2023.

Mr Choudhury claims that there has been a drop in the number of shows taking place across the Fringe, with the 2023 Festival reportedly having less shows than the 2019 festival.

Noting this apparent decline in participants in the Fringe festival, Mr Choudhury said he will continue to pursue support for the arts and culture sector, so that Scotland’s vibrant cultural scene can flourish and is supported out of the Covid-19 pandemic and difficulties from the rising cost of living.

