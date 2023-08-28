There was plenty to celebrate at Stewart’s Melville cricket club in a competitive season which ended on Saturday.

Pride of place went to the 2nd X1 who won East Division One while the women’s team, also pictured, made it to the Scottish Cup finals day.

In addition the 1st X1 comfortably retained their place in the Eastern Premiership, winning six of their 13 completed games.

The 2nd X1 saw three players compile centuries – Harry Armstrong (112 no), Andrew Tetley (104 no) and Charles Slater (101 no) although leading run maker with 308 at an average of 44 and a top score of 85 was Adam McHoul.

Vishaal Shah (33), Rohan Kapoor (31) and Jack Pennell (25) were leading wicket takers.

After reaching their finals day with victory over Royal High Corstorphine Stewart’s Melville women lost out in the semi-final.

Men’s 2nd X1 – back row left: Jack Pennell, James Gordon, Cameron Devine, Sam Walford and Andrew TetleyFront row: Simon Kerr, Vishal Shah, Rohan Kapoor, Greg Bissett and Adam McHoul.

Women’s team – back row, left to right: Iris Conlin, Izzy Armstrong, Rosie Speedy, Emily Duguid, Amy Davies, Kirsten Donnelly and Megan HayFront Row: Lottie Oliver, Lucy Pillinger, Faatima Gardee, Lucy Forrester-Smith, Katie Hay and Pippa Kelly

