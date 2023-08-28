Residents and guests at Strachan House care home in Edinburgh set the standard by hosting their first of many Edinburgh Fringe Cares events held in the city.

The home themed their premises to immerse their residents and families into a spectacular performance from Edinburgh Fringe performer’s Octovoce, who took the audience through a magical journey of cappella style song.

The promotional event was one of four that Barchester Healthcare sponsored and working with the Edinburgh Interfaith Association to showcase how the Edinburgh Fringe should be made accessible to everyone in care homes.

It was a follow on from the success of a trial of a Fringe Care Festival event last year and the ongoing community links that were built.

Strachan House took the opportunity to showcase how successful the event can be in the future by creating their home with a sprinkle of ambience and of course a little bit of magic for the event.

Mandy Head of Activities said “This was a fun event to do. Staff and residents loved getting on board by dressing up in character and our chefs prepared a themed menu of goodies for the special occasion. The home was transformed into a colourful castle of colour as our residents were taken on a magical afternoon of music.

“But the biggest success has been to showcase how every home in Edinburgh can do this. We hope that this is something that will continue for years to come for everyone living in a care home. Putting this event together and having the residents on board with all their ideas has been amazing and to support them to bring it all together has been an honour. Working with Professor Joe Goldblatt who created the idea behind Edinburgh Fringe Cares has been truly inspiring.”



General Manager, Gordon Philp said: “Our residents and staff have been very excited about this event and the team worked so hard behind the scenes to ensure it is was great success.

“We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Strachan House as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was will certainly be outstanding, and certainly will be remembered for years to come. Our aim was to demonstrate to other care providers how this can be achieved and the benefits of delivering it within a care home setting.”

Strachan House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Strachan House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 83 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Professor Joe Goldblatt in the gold jacket is the organiser of the event



