Alternate bus service aids Lothian locals ahead of short-term road closure

A TEMPORARY bus service will begin next week (September 4) ahead of a planned 12-week road closure.

Old Craighall Road will undergo reconstruction as part of developer Cala Homes’ new 620-home site on land at Newton and Wellington Farms, located between Old Craighall and Millerhill.

Bus operator, Prentice of Haddington, will run a temporary service for locals living in Old Craighall, Millerhill, Newton Village and Danderhall for the duration of the road closure.

This alternative route will be service number 151, running from Millerhill to Musselburgh – providing a link for commuters to the Musselburgh and Fort Kinnaird during this period. The Lothian Bus service 33 will connect Millerhill, Danderhall and the Royal Infirmary.

Cala Homes has funded the temporary service to ensure connectivity for all those affected by the road closure. Derek Lawson, Strategic Land Director with Cala Homes (East), said: “We recognise the need for locals to be connected to public transport during this maintenance period.

“We have collaborated with Prentice of Haddington to ensure these needs are met for the local communities most impacted by the temporary closure.”

A Spokesperson from Prentice of Haddington, said: “We hope our temporary service will provide commuters with reassurance and peace of mind over the next 12 weeks. Details can be found on our website on how the temporary road closure may affect you.”

Old Craighall Road is to be upgraded by Cala with the introduction of a new road and footways, lighting, drainage, and pedestrian crossings, making the route safer for families and commuters.

A local footpath diversion will be in place to ensure connectivity between Millerhill and Old Craighall is maintained.

Information and updates will be available on Cala’s website.

