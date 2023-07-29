Glasgow Tigers’ boss Cami Brown admits his side need to up a gear to outgun Poole Pirates, the defending double champions, when they arrive at Ashfield on Sunday (6pm) in the Cab Direct Championship.

This time, the home team are minus reserves Lee Complin and Ace Pijper which Brown described as “a massive blow”.

Complin is getting married this weekend and it was a date agreed some time ago and Brown said: “We had to move the Poole fixture to this date. It was the only option left. It was the same with Ace, he is competing in the European Under-19 Championship in Slovakia.”

Tigers have recruited Connor Coles and Sam Hagon and Brown said: “We believe they can do the same job as Lee and Ace.

“Connor has had a fabulous season with Berwick while it’s been a breakthrough year for Sam and he looked excellent at Ashfield in the British Under-21 final a fortnight ago.”

The team manager said that it was a “huge task” against Poole, a side they beat 48-42 in the BSN Series Final, second-leg, in Glasgow on July 21.

Brown argued: “Poole will return with fresh knowledge of the track and feel they can get a win. They are always a dangerous side and all the boys will need to bring their A game.”

“The boys still haven’t all fired on the same night at any time this season and we need to find something special on Sunday evening. We are capable of doing that.”

PICTURE: Chris Harris on the skid for Glasgow. Picture courtesy of Glasgow Tigers by Phil Lanning

Like this: Like Loading...