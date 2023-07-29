Jamie Golden fired a glory double as Scotland earned bronze in the EuroHockey Championship II in Dublin after coming from 1-0 down to win 4-1 against Italy.

Scotland’s new coach Jonny Caren said he was delighted for the team but added: “We obviously wanted to be playing in the final and we know as a group where we fell short.”

The Blue Sticks has lost 3-2 to Italy in the Pool B qualifiers. Indeed, Italy topped the pool after their three games Caren said: “It was bitter sweet to have put right the result against Italy that we should have got right in the group stages.

“This is international hockey and it is the journey we are on with this new Scottish group. What was special about this tournament, as a coach, was watching the development both as individuals and, more importantly, as a collective team.

“The guys have earned a well-deserved rest after an intense block and we are looking forward to getting them back in and setting our sights on the Euro A qualifiers.”

Other positives were first goals for Scotland for Fraser Moran and Andrew Lochrin.

PICTURE: Jamie Golden (left) pictured with Fraser Heigh in Malaysia while they were playing for Great Britain

