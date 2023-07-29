The good news for Hibs fans is that Martin Boyle made his long-awaited comeback in the pre-season friendly at Bloomfield Road against Blackpool.

The bad news is that a young Hibs team lost 3-0 to The Seasiders who finished strongly to beat the cinch Premiership side 3-0 with goals from Shayne Lavery, Kenny Dougall and Owen Dale.

They gained positive momentum in their final pre-season friendly ahead of the opening of the Sky Bet League One season against Burton Albion. Lee Johnson, Hibs’ manager, was looking for a lift but suffered another defeat after the 2-1 reverse in midweek in Andorra to Inter d’Escaldes who come to Easter Road on Thursday (19.15) for the second-leg of the Europa Conference League, second qualifying round.

The scoreline was blank at the end of the first period but there were chances for both sides. Sonny Carey and Albie Morgan fired wide for Blackpool and Hibs best opportunity fell to Elias Melkersen who was sent through on goal by midfield player Reuben McAllister but a well-timed tackle from Marvin Ekpiteta stopped the Norwegian scoring.

Eventually, the breakthrough came and it was to the home side when Lavery opened the scoring on the hour mark with a glancing header and Jojo Wallacott was unable to get his hand to the ball.

Home boss Neil Critchley opted for changes in the final 25 minutes and only one player remained from the original line-up but a great ball from Tom Trybull found Douglall who made no mistake for the second.

And a great move from back to front was rewarded late-on when Dale controlled the ball and drove it into the bottom corner for a third.

Hibs struggled to get shots on goal in the second session but, by that time, Aussie international Boyle had been replaced. He had made a positive return.

HIBS: Wollacott, Boyle, Jeggo (capt), Melkersen, Harbottle, MacKay, Delferriere, Molotnikov, O MacIntyre, McAllister, Megwa: subs: Boruc, Hamilton, Zaid, J MacIntyre, Hastie.

