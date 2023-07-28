The sale of Hearts third kit has seen an “unprecedented” demand and there is only a limited availability left on smaller sizes.

The club say they are on the verge of selling out and their “friends” at Umbro are on the case. Hearts plan to bring in more stock asap.

Meanwhile, the club have confirmed that that are in talks to secure the signing of Japanese forward Kyosuke Tagawa from FC Tokyo who have announced that the player will be joining the Edinburgh club.

A Hearts statement said: “Whilst we would have preferred to wait until all documentation was finalised before announcing, we hope that this formality will be completed very soon and we will then be able to officially welcome him to Hearts.”

Like this: Like Loading...