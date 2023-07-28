Hibs’ boss Lee Johnson has had a busy summer with several players coming and going from the club as he prepares for the return of European football to Easter Road.

First up was Ghanaian international goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott who signed from English League One side Charlton Athletic for undisclosed terms and has put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal. Wollacott will compete with David Marshall for the starting place.

Wollacott was joined between the sticks by Maksymilian Boruc, a 20-year-old goalkeeper joined from Polish side Slask Wroclaw who signed a two-year deal with the Hibees. ‘Max’ is the cousin of former Celtic keeper Artur Boruc.

Jordan Obita signs for Hibernian

Next to sign up was 29-year-old left-back Jordan Obita has signed a two-year deal with the Club having left Wycombe Wanderers this summer

Obita is comfortable at both left-back and left-wing and adds great versatility to Lee Johnson’s First Team squad.

Wales international Dylan Levitt then joined the Club from Dundee United for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

Levitt, came through the youth ranks at Manchester United and made his debut in the UEFA Europa League, before gaining further senior experience on loan at Charlton Athletic and Croatian side Istra 1961.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – JULY 07: Hibernian unveil the signing of Dylan Levitt at the Hibernian Training Centre, on July 07, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The final arrival so far is Riley Harbottle, a strong, powerful centre-back with an eye for goal joined on a permanent transfer from Nottingham Forest

Nottingham-born and bred, Harbottle (22) joined the Forest Academy at the age of seven and progressed all the way up through the youth ranks to the First Team.

But fans are hoping for at least one more signing, namely Will Fish on loan from Manchester United who enjoyed a successful spell at the club last season.

Fish played 45 minutes for the Manchester United first team at Scottish Gas Murrayfield on Wednesday 19 July in a pre-season challenge match against Lyon.

Heading in the opposite direction is Nohan Kenneh who joined English League One side Shrewsbury Town on loan for the 2023/24 campaign to gain regular football, Dylan Tait who has joined Hamilton Academical on loan and Runar Hauge who joined Hibs in January 2022 from Bodø/Glimt and has joined Norwegian side FK Jerv on a free transfer.

Out-of-contract Kevin Dabrowski, has signed for Raith Rovers, and the highly-regarded longterm prospect Murray Johnson has gone out on a season-long loan to Queen of the South in search of regular first team football.

