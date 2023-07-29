The organisers of TweedStart are excited by the response they have received from youngsters who are currently on a four-week fly fishing course based at Kailzie Fishery (pictured by Nigel Duncan) near Peebles.

The initiative is aimed at young people aged between ten and 17 and is designed to give them the confidence to fish river and stillwaters effectively.

Advertising has been through Facebook and posters and the organisers are now encouraged to run events not just in Peebles but over the entire Tweed catchment area.

Ben McCallum, for the Tweed foundation, said their work was to preserve the natural fish stocks found in the area and another key element is to encourage the younger generation to pick up a rod and line and enjoy what he termed was a “fabulous resource” in the Tweed area.

McCallum added: “We are so blessed here and we have so many opportunities for young people to fish and we aim to show youngsters that this is on their doorstep.

“We have some excellent professional instructors on the course and they are showing the young people how to set up their rod and line, how to catch fish, how to handle the fish how to make their own flies.

“We also tell them what fish feed on and the course is broken up into bite sized chunks.”

He confirmed that there is now a waiting list because of the “fantastic response” and the foundation also have a mailing list so that anybody interested in joining a future course can be kept up-to-date.

Contact Ben at bmccallum@tweedfoundation.org.uk.

Like this: Like Loading...