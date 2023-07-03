Edinburgh’s tram system will play a vital role in helping locals and tourists make the most of the Royal visit this week.
On Wednesday 5 July, members of the public are being urged to gather on the Royal Mile during the first royal visit since the Coronation and the tram operator reminds everyone that trams run from every seven minutes across the city centre.
Lea Harrison, the operator’s Managing Director, said: “As thousands of people flock to Edinburgh to greet The King and Queen, we’re all set to keep the city moving by delivering a premium, customer-focussed transport service.
“With roads around the city expected to be extremely busy and limited parking in town, we advise customers to leave their cars at Ingliston Park & Ride, which has plenty of spaces available plus a tram stop a short distance away.”
Following a ‘People’s profession’ which will depart from Edinburgh Castle towards St Giles’ Cathedral, His Majesty and other dignities will attend a National Service of Thanksgiving.
