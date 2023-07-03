Schoolchildren from across Edinburgh, all in Primary 4, have taken part in a pilot ‘Tag Team’ tournament at Meadowbank Stadium developed in partnership between Tennis Scotland and The City of Edinburgh Council.

The format consisted of two boys and two girls in a team, with players competing in singles match-play against other schools.

Players played two points before ‘tagging in’ a team-mate who swapped in and played the next two points. The rotation was repeated through all team players until the match time was up.

The intention going forward is to integrate the event into the Edinburgh Primary Schools Sports Association (EPSSA) programme, to allow the scheme to be offered to all schools in the city.

