Ever wanted to know how to cook Bangkok Thai street food or pad Thai and Thai dumplings? Or, what about red curry or panang or a green curry?

Well, these are some of the dishes that you can learn with an Edinburgh-based masterchef during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Chef Rujira Herd conducts the classes and she reveals trade secrets she uses for top flight clients.

For example, Ms Herd, who runs the Krua Thai Cookery School, says there is a lot more to cooking Pad Thai than noodles, beansprouts and peanuts. She added: “Students come from all over the world to discover the secrets of traditional Thai cookery and the school is well known for achieving the highest standards.

“We cook the best Thai red curry, the national dish of Thailand and treat yourself to superior, extraordinary, delicious cuisine with us.”

The two-hour courses run throughout the Fringe starting on August 4. See the Fringe brochure page 169 for details or ring the Fringe box office on 0131 226 0000 to book.

PICTURE: a sample of the cooking delivered at the Krua Thai Cookery School

