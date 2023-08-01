Edinburgh musician Paul Chamberlain and his duo partner Michael Haywood are looking forward to making their return to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with a concert on Friday 11 August.
Last year, Paul received a life-saving heart transplant at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle which he needed due to a congenital heart defect known as Transposition of the Great Arteries. He had many operations over the years. Still with regular hospital visits to Newcastle, Paul is now back to performing fitness and enjoying being back performing again. In June he gave his first solo recital since transplant at St Giles’ Cathedral.
Classical accordionist Paul formed a duo with Michael (violin, saxophone, clarinet & whistle) in 2014 and they perform a wide range of repertoire ranging from Tango, Balkan, Scottish, Folk, Classical and Jazz, with the different instrumental combinations providing a great variety around the musical styles.
Their concert will take the audience on a thrilling, musical journey around Europe and South America. With virtuosic playing and fresh musical ideas, the duo explore the potential of their instruments in a way that is exciting and engaging. They take the strengths of each instrument’s traditions and blend them into their own unique brand of fusion music. Sit back and enjoy the sultry sounds of the tango, Balkan rhythms, Gypsy melodies, French jazz and one or two classical numbers.
Chamberlain & Haywood perform in St Andrew’s at St George’s West Church, Venue 111, on Friday 11 August at 4.30pm.
Thai red curry is now a Fringe benefit
Ever wanted to know how to cook Bangkok Thai street food or pad Thai and Thai dumplings? Or, what about red curry or panang or a green curry? Well, these are some of the dishes that you can learn with an Edinburgh-based masterchef during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Chef Rujira Herd conducts the classes and…
Edinburgh Art Festival 2023: Tarek Lakhrissi at Collective
Three huge tongues – resin sculptures – lie on custom-made steel plinths. The tip of one points up, another points down. Their shiny, red, gelatinous surfaces are like jellyfish. We want to look inside them, to see what lies beneath, but we won’t. The tongue can be an instrument of pleasure, both received and given,…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Art Festival 2023: Tarek Lakhrissi at Collective
Harsch back for Flyers and Bolton for Clan
Reece Harsch returns to Fife Flyers this season and the player said: “I have unfinished business here.” The 6ft 4in defenceman from Grande Prairie in Alberta made 50 appearances last season and the 24-year-old Canadian said: “The team looks great and I’m excited to get back and meet everyone.” Harsch (pictured courtesy of Fife Flyers Imaghes) scored three…
Hearts draw Rangers, Hibs are paired with Aberdeen
Hearts women face Rangers in the second round of the Sky Sports Cup and Hibernian have have been paired with Aberdeen. Both ties are in Edinburgh while Spartans travel to Partick Thistle. Boroughmuir Thistle travel to Stirling University in the first round while Livingston visit St Johnstone. First round: ties to be played on Sunday,…
Continue Reading Hearts draw Rangers, Hibs are paired with Aberdeen
Kent can’t wait for Saturday’s trip to Perth
Frankie Kent started his career with the Arsenal Academy before moving on. His path via Colchester United and Peterborough United has brought him to Tynecastle and he made his debut in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat by a slick Leeds United combine. The Romford-born central defender loved the experience and looks forward to Hearts’ opening cinch Premiership…
Continue Reading Kent can’t wait for Saturday’s trip to Perth
Permission granted for live music to return to Southern Bar
An Edinburgh bar where Nirvana once played an impromptu gig has been given the go ahead to host live music again. The council approved changes to the Southern Bar’s licence which will allow bands and artists to play there for the first time in more than 10 years. Councillors said there was a “desperate need for…
Continue Reading Permission granted for live music to return to Southern Bar