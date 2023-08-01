Rising stars offered the opportunity of a lifetime at summer school.

An acclaimed performing arts school is giving young performers a unique chance to experience professional performing arts training in a free ‘try before you buy’ style summer school.

The MGA Academy is running A Week In the Life which will offer young people aged 15+ to experience first-hand what student life is like, with the opportunity to audition for a full-time place at the end of the week.

The course runs from to 11 August for free and is an ideal immersive and exciting experience for budding talent who are considering applying for a full-time place at the school.

Marcella Macdonald, Principal of The MGA Academy, said: “This summer course does exactly what it says on the tin.

“Those who take part will have access to the highest level of training on offer throughout all of our degree courses, and all for free!”

“In addition to honing their artistic abilities, attendees will also develop vital communication and team-building skills through collaborative projects and exercises.

The courses at The MGA Academy provide a platform for aspiring performers to train in Scotland at the highest possible level, without the price tag associated with London Colleges.

Marcella, continued: “At the end of A Week In the Life, students will be invited to our August auditions for a full-time spot, so it’s not an opportunity to be missed! They days of having to move to London to train are over.”

“Helping young performers reach their full potential is our core ethos and this new campus will provide us with the platform to help more rising stars fulfil their dreams.”

A recent campus move to a 30,000 sq ft site in Livingston which is home to the UK’s largest sprung dancefloor, will allow the Academy to triple its annual intake while increasing the number of courses it offers to 12 a year.

Final auditions for full-time courses starting this September are being held on Sunday 6 August. These auditions are particularly significant as they will be the first to take place at the new campus.

The MGA Academy of Performing Arts is a dance, drama and musical theatre school which is Scotland’s only fully accredited performing arts college, holding Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), Council of Dance, Drama and Musical Theatre (CDMT) and Imperial Society for the Teachers of Dance (ISTD) certifications.

Watch current students talk about their experience of a Week in The Life.

To learn more about The MGA Academy of Performing Arts its team and its developments, visit: https://www.themgaacademy.com/

To find out more about the auditions, visit: https://www.themgaacademy.com/final-audition-call-for-sept-entry/

