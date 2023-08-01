Rising stars offered the opportunity of a lifetime at summer school.
An acclaimed performing arts school is giving young performers a unique chance to experience professional performing arts training in a free ‘try before you buy’ style summer school.
The MGA Academy is running A Week In the Life which will offer young people aged 15+ to experience first-hand what student life is like, with the opportunity to audition for a full-time place at the end of the week.
The course runs from to 11 August for free and is an ideal immersive and exciting experience for budding talent who are considering applying for a full-time place at the school.
Marcella Macdonald, Principal of The MGA Academy, said: “This summer course does exactly what it says on the tin.
“Those who take part will have access to the highest level of training on offer throughout all of our degree courses, and all for free!”
“In addition to honing their artistic abilities, attendees will also develop vital communication and team-building skills through collaborative projects and exercises.
The courses at The MGA Academy provide a platform for aspiring performers to train in Scotland at the highest possible level, without the price tag associated with London Colleges.
Marcella, continued: “At the end of A Week In the Life, students will be invited to our August auditions for a full-time spot, so it’s not an opportunity to be missed! They days of having to move to London to train are over.”
“Helping young performers reach their full potential is our core ethos and this new campus will provide us with the platform to help more rising stars fulfil their dreams.”
A recent campus move to a 30,000 sq ft site in Livingston which is home to the UK’s largest sprung dancefloor, will allow the Academy to triple its annual intake while increasing the number of courses it offers to 12 a year.
Final auditions for full-time courses starting this September are being held on Sunday 6 August. These auditions are particularly significant as they will be the first to take place at the new campus.
The MGA Academy of Performing Arts is a dance, drama and musical theatre school which is Scotland’s only fully accredited performing arts college, holding Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), Council of Dance, Drama and Musical Theatre (CDMT) and Imperial Society for the Teachers of Dance (ISTD) certifications.
Watch current students talk about their experience of a Week in The Life.
To learn more about The MGA Academy of Performing Arts its team and its developments, visit: https://www.themgaacademy.com/
To find out more about the auditions, visit: https://www.themgaacademy.com/final-audition-call-for-sept-entry/
Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Chamberlain & Haywood
Edinburgh musician Paul Chamberlain and his duo partner Michael Haywood are looking forward to making their return to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with a concert on Friday 11 August. Last year, Paul received a life-saving heart transplant at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle which he needed due to a congenital heart defect known as Transposition of…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 – Chamberlain & Haywood
Thai red curry is now a Fringe benefit
Ever wanted to know how to cook Bangkok Thai street food or pad Thai and Thai dumplings? Or, what about red curry or panang or a green curry? Well, these are some of the dishes that you can learn with an Edinburgh-based masterchef during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Chef Rujira Herd conducts the classes and…
Edinburgh Art Festival 2023: Tarek Lakhrissi at Collective
Three huge tongues – resin sculptures – lie on custom-made steel plinths. The tip of one points up, another points down. Their shiny, red, gelatinous surfaces are like jellyfish. We want to look inside them, to see what lies beneath, but we won’t. The tongue can be an instrument of pleasure, both received and given,…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Art Festival 2023: Tarek Lakhrissi at Collective
Harsch back for Flyers and Bolton for Clan
Reece Harsch returns to Fife Flyers this season and the player said: “I have unfinished business here.” The 6ft 4in defenceman from Grande Prairie in Alberta made 50 appearances last season and the 24-year-old Canadian said: “The team looks great and I’m excited to get back and meet everyone.” Harsch (pictured courtesy of Fife Flyers Imaghes) scored three…
Hearts draw Rangers, Hibs are paired with Aberdeen
Hearts women face Rangers in the second round of the Sky Sports Cup and Hibernian have have been paired with Aberdeen. Both ties are in Edinburgh while Spartans travel to Partick Thistle. Boroughmuir Thistle travel to Stirling University in the first round while Livingston visit St Johnstone. First round: ties to be played on Sunday,…
Continue Reading Hearts draw Rangers, Hibs are paired with Aberdeen
Kent can’t wait for Saturday’s trip to Perth
Frankie Kent started his career with the Arsenal Academy before moving on. His path via Colchester United and Peterborough United has brought him to Tynecastle and he made his debut in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat by a slick Leeds United combine. The Romford-born central defender loved the experience and looks forward to Hearts’ opening cinch Premiership…
Continue Reading Kent can’t wait for Saturday’s trip to Perth