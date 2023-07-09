Former Scotland captain, Stuart Hogg, had said he would leave his professional rugby career behind him after the World Cup, but has announced on Sunday that he is to retire immediately.
With a stellar score card as the country’s all time leading try scorer, the loss of Hogg was already going to impact the national team in next winter’s Six Nations, but now the Scotland team will have to find a replacement for him in the line up to play in France this autumn.
Hogg said in his announcement: “It is difficult where to start but with great sadness and an enormous amount of pride, I am announcing my immediate retirement from playing rugby.
“I fought with everything I had to make the Rugby World Cup but this time my body has not been able to do the things I wanted and needed it to do. We knew this day would come eventually, I just never thought it would be this soon.
“It’s hard to put into words just how much of an impact the game has had on my life. I will be retiring knowing that I have given my body and heart to rugby. I will be forever grateful to this amazing community and cannot wait to begin my journey as a proud supporter of the team.”
Gregor Townsend said: “Following Stuart’s news we would like to wish him all the best in his retirement. He has been an outstanding player for Scotland and has had a career lit up with so many achievements, highlights and special memories.
“I have had the pleasure of coaching Stuart for the majority of his career, and he was a joy to work with and watch on the training field and in games. He had a love for so many aspects of the game, and not only got joy from taking on defenders with ball in hand but also putting his teammates into space. His basic skills and speed set him apart from other players, and it has been an amazing effort to play Test rugby for the past 11 years.
“To reach 100 caps this year was fitting and just reward for a career that has seen him represent the British & Irish Lions and win trophies both domestically and at a European level.
“We respect his decision to step away now and understand the stresses and challenges his body has gone through in recent seasons. He has been an integral part of our squad for many years, as well as captaining the side to famous victories over England and France in 2021, and we all wish him well in his career post rugby. We look forward to welcoming him back to support us from the stands.”
Sean Connery’s legacy helps dyslexic children and young people in Edinburgh
An innovative educational programme funded by the Sean Connery Foundation designed to help dyslexic children and young people in Edinburgh has reported showing positive signs of making a difference. Interim results from the three year project, which is targeted at those having difficulties in reading and writing, has shown that individual children are making significant…
Continue Reading Sean Connery’s legacy helps dyslexic children and young people in Edinburgh
Council has no cash for research on speed limits
A review of speed limits and work to create safer routes to schools across West Lothian will not happen for at least another year due to a lack of funding. The council’s Executive heard that outside consultants would have to be brought in to compile the comprehensive reviews needed before any work could begin, at…
Continue Reading Council has no cash for research on speed limits
The Edinburgh Dungeon offer free tickets – for one day only
The Edinburgh Dungeon is offering free entry to all guests who say the words “we’re here to capture the castle” to celebrate the launch of its new summer show. The phrase will be part of the attraction’s new summer show, which takes peasants back to 1341, and although the Great Scottish Wars of Independence may have been…
Continue Reading The Edinburgh Dungeon offer free tickets – for one day only
College bid to instal 500 solar panels given approval
A college which created Scotland’s first solar meadow is to add a new solar array on its roof to reduce its carbon footprint even further. Edinburgh College’s Midlothian campus has been granted planning permission to install nearly 500 solar panels at its Eskbank campus. The college, which launched its solar meadow a decade ago, said…
Continue Reading College bid to instal 500 solar panels given approval
The Who play Edinburgh Castle
In the latest of the Castle Concerts gigs, The Who took to the stage in Edinburgh on Saturday evening with a full orchestra. The group said on their Instagram page: “Now this really is a venue! What a stunning place to play.” This is the first time the supergroup has appeared in Edinburgh for four…
It is Cut the Clutter week
Living Streets are promoting Cut the Clutter week from 10 to 16 July 2023. This is when members of the public are urged to report to councils any obstructions that make it difficult for pedestrians to walk and wheel easily. The UK walking charity wants councils to ban all A-board advertising on the pavement, remove…