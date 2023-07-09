The Edinburgh Dungeon is offering free entry to all guests who say the words “we’re here to capture the castle” to celebrate the launch of its new summer show. 

The phrase will be part of the attraction’s new summer show, which takes peasants back to 1341, and although the Great Scottish Wars of Independence may have been fought and forgotten by most, the troubled relationship between the English and the Scots still lives on (at least in Edinburgh Dungeon…). 

Whoever dares to visit the dark depths of the dungeon this summer, will have to recapture the castle and join the rebellion to reunite Scotland in an interactive live show packed with gags and gizmos, which take the Scots’ newest recruits back to the heart of the 14th century. 

To gain free access to the attraction, all guests have to do is utter the phrase when purchasing their ticket on the first day of the show’s launch – 10 July. 

Simon Beattie, General Manager of The Edinburgh Dungeon, said: “We’re so excited to launch our new summer show. We thought what better way to celebrate the new experience, which takes people back to the period shortly after the Great Scottish Wars of Independence than giving them a freebie. 

“Interestingly, latest figures suggest that Scots do want to remain as part of the United Kingdom, but it’s very close, with 46% supporting independence1. So, although our new show implicates a revolt against English rule, it’s all light-hearted and fun in true Dungeons fashion.” 

The Edinburgh Dungeon seasonal summer show – Capture the Castle – is running from 10 July – 31 August. 

 https://www.thedungeons.com/edinburgh/whats-inside/events/capture-the-castle/

