The Edinburgh Dungeon is offering free entry to all guests who say the words “we’re here to capture the castle” to celebrate the launch of its new summer show.
The phrase will be part of the attraction’s new summer show, which takes peasants back to 1341, and although the Great Scottish Wars of Independence may have been fought and forgotten by most, the troubled relationship between the English and the Scots still lives on (at least in Edinburgh Dungeon…).
Whoever dares to visit the dark depths of the dungeon this summer, will have to recapture the castle and join the rebellion to reunite Scotland in an interactive live show packed with gags and gizmos, which take the Scots’ newest recruits back to the heart of the 14th century.
To gain free access to the attraction, all guests have to do is utter the phrase when purchasing their ticket on the first day of the show’s launch – 10 July.
Simon Beattie, General Manager of The Edinburgh Dungeon, said: “We’re so excited to launch our new summer show. We thought what better way to celebrate the new experience, which takes people back to the period shortly after the Great Scottish Wars of Independence than giving them a freebie.
“Interestingly, latest figures suggest that Scots do want to remain as part of the United Kingdom, but it’s very close, with 46% supporting independence1. So, although our new show implicates a revolt against English rule, it’s all light-hearted and fun in true Dungeons fashion.”
The Edinburgh Dungeon seasonal summer show – Capture the Castle – is running from 10 July – 31 August.
https://www.thedungeons.com/edinburgh/whats-inside/events/capture-the-castle/
College bid to instal 500 solar panels given approval
A college which created Scotland’s first solar meadow is to add a new solar array on its roof to reduce its carbon footprint even further. Edinburgh College’s Midlothian campus has been granted planning permission to install nearly 500 solar panels at its Eskbank campus. The college, which launched its solar meadow a decade ago, said…
Continue Reading College bid to instal 500 solar panels given approval
The Who play Edinburgh Castle
In the latest of the Castle Concerts gigs, The Who took to the stage in Edinburgh on Saturday evening with a full orchestra. The group said on their Instagram page: “Now this really is a venue! What a stunning place to play.” This is the first time the supergroup has appeared in Edinburgh for four…
It is Cut the Clutter week
Living Streets are promoting Cut the Clutter week from 10 to 16 July 2023. This is when members of the public are urged to report to councils any obstructions that make it difficult for pedestrians to walk and wheel easily. The UK walking charity wants councils to ban all A-board advertising on the pavement, remove…
Coburg House hosting their Summer Open Studios this August
At the beginning of August Fringe venue 69 will open its doors for three days to allow everyone to see inside the studios used by talented artisans and artists. There are four floors in the building which was formerly home to a seed merchant built in 1931 with 53 studios and more than 70 artists…
Continue Reading Coburg House hosting their Summer Open Studios this August
Coach Coolen adds two to Fife roster
Lucas Chiodo and Troy Lajeunesse have become the first signings made by new Fife Flyers coach Tom Coolen and they both come well-recommended. Chiodo from Churchill, Ontario, joins the Kirkcaldy club following a season in the Alps Hockey League made up of teams from Austria, Italy and Slovenia with Merano where he totaled 42 points…
Roadworks in Edinburgh
The latest road closures or events taking place in the capital are listed below. The list is collated by EdinTravel a council department which runs a busy Twitter account advising motorists where to avoid. All the new entries are in blue and include some streets closed for filming of Rebus later in the week. London…