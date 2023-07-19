The Cocktail Village lineup for 2023 has just been announced

20 brands taking part across 10 days at the UK’s biggest cocktail festival

For the first time ever, Edinburgh Cocktail Week is releasing a preview of the £5 cocktails on offer at the 100 participating bars around the city

Bottoms up! Edinburgh Cocktail Week has today announced the list of brands arriving at the 2023 Cocktail Village running from Friday, 6 – Sunday, 15 October from 12 noon-11pm daily.

This year, a host of international drinks industry leaders are set to make their Cocktail Village debut on Festival Square, further solidifying Edinburgh Cocktail Week’s reputation as the UK’s biggest cocktail festival.

Many firm favourites are set to return to The Cocktail Village for 2023 including Patron who is teaming up with Duck & Waffle for the first time to serve mouthwatering food and cocktails from the Patron Cantina. Joining them will be Tia Maria with Indigo Yard, Grey Goose with The Cocktail Mafia, Stranger’s Point Gin, Mixtons and Boe Gin, alongside some industry heavyweights set to make their Cocktail Village debut including Aperol, El Jimador, Malibu who is teaming up with Paradise Palms, Hoxton Spirits with Tigerlily, Olmeca Altos Tequila with 4042, Engine Gin with Tonic Bar and Tito’s Vodka with The Raging Bull.

2023 wristband holders will enjoy access to the biggest Cocktail Village to date, with over 20 pop-up bars, standout street food trucks and the biggest programme of live music so far. Entry is free for all Edinburgh Cocktail Week wristband holders and event goers will enjoy £5 cocktails from all the brands taking part.

For the first time Edinburgh Cocktail Week is releasing a preview of some of the £5 cocktails that will be available at 100 bars and venues taking part around the city, ahead of the full cocktail guide being published in September. The cocktail creations will include something for everyone with Gin, Rum, Whisky, Vodka, Bourbon and Tequila lovers set to be taken on a mixology journey throughout the streets of Scotland’s capital.

Some of the city’s top mixologists and bartenders have been working hard to perfect their Cocktail Week creations. The Alchemist at St James Quarter will be serving up their rum-based cocktail ‘Melon Meringue’ whilst Dishoom is adding a ‘Khambatta Sour’ to the Cocktail Week menu using a blend of Bourbon, Aperol and Cointreau expertly mixed with Dishoom Marmalade, lemon juice and egg white. Duck & Waffle will be showcasing a ‘Plume de Pato’, using Patron Silver Tequila, charred corn, and Midori mixed with fresh lime and pineapple juice. This year, Edinburgh Cocktail Week is expanding beyond the city centre footprint where the Lioness of Leith will be serving up ‘Call a Plummer!’ with Edinburgh Gin, Edinburgh Gin Plum & Vanilla Liqueur, apricot conserve, lemon juice, plum bitters and foamer. These cocktails, plus many more, will be available at all 100 Edinburgh Cocktail Week venues throughout the event for all wristband holders for just £5.

Wristband holders will also gain exclusive access to the ‘Prestige Cocktails’ category where they can each enjoy an elevated cocktail experience expertly curated by some of the city’s top mixologists and award-winning bartenders. Prestige Cocktails will be served in Panda & Sons and Hey Palu – both in the Top 50 Cocktail Bars – The Bon Vivant, Hawksmoor, Harrods H Beauty, The Devil’s Advocate, Nightcap, Commons Club and Superico, to name but a few.

Gary Anderson, Managing Director of Edinburgh Cocktail Week said: “As this is Edinburgh Cocktail Week’s fifth birthday, we want the 2023 Cocktail Village to be bigger and better than ever before. We’re delighted to announce that over 20 local and international brands will be joining us on Festival Square and it’s great to see some of the biggest brands in the business coming to the village for the first time. Whether you’re looking for some fresh and fizzy, bitter, sweet, fruity or sour, there will be something for all cocktail enthusiasts to enjoy.

“With just under three months to go, we’re so excited about the £5 cocktails that will be available this year that we had to share a few of them early! Cheers!”

A full list of the brands and bars taking part can be found on the Edinburgh Cocktail Week website and in notes to editors below. Wristbands are on sale now at www.edinburghcocktailweek.co.uk

Wristband options for 2023 are (prices inclusive of booking fees):

Weekend 1 – £9.50 (valid Friday 6th – Sunday 8th October)

Weekday – £7.00 (valid Monday 9th – Thursday 12th October )

Weekend 2- £9.50 (valid Friday 13th – Sunday 15th October )

Ten Day – £13.50 (valid Friday 6th – Sunday 15th October )

All wristbands are valid at all 100 participating bars for the full 10-day duration of the festival. Wristbands are valid at the Cocktail Village for the dates detailed above.







