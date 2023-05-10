The official lineup for the UK’s biggest cocktail week has been revealed today.

There will be 100 bars offering £5 cocktails which will mark the event’s 5th birthday.

Edinburgh Cocktail Week, the UK’s biggest cocktail festival has today unveiled the 100 bars taking part in this year’s event running from 6-15 October. The lineup includes 23 new bars making their Edinburgh Cocktail Week debut. 

To celebrate Edinburgh Cocktail Week’s fifth birthday, every venue taking part will be serving a £5 Signature Cocktail to wristband holders for the duration of the festival. Wristbands are now on sale from £7 on the Edinburgh Cocktail Week website. 

100 of Edinburgh’s trendiest venues, speakeasies, vibrant neighbourhood pubs and hottest hangouts will be part of the 2023 celebrations. This year’s roster includes 23 venues set to make their Edinburgh Cocktail Week debut including Duck & Waffle, Commons Club, Edinburgh Street Food, House of Gods, The West End Brasserie, Lady Libertine, El Cartel, Patron Saint, Lucky 13, The Cauldron, carte blanche! and many more. On the back of the sellout success of last year, many firm favourites are set to mark their return. Wristband holders will have access to £5 signature cocktails in The Alchemist, Cold Town House, Eve, Tigerlily, Tonic, Harvey Nichols, 63rd + 1st, and Copper Blossom.

Wristband holders will also gain exclusive access to the ‘Prestige Cocktails’ category where they can each enjoy an elevated cocktail experience expertly curated by some of the city’s top mixologists and award-winning bartenders. Prestige Cocktails will be served in Panda & Sons and Hey Palu – both in the Top 50 Cocktail Bars – The Bon Vivant, Hawksmoor, Harrods H Beauty, The Devil’s Advocate, Nightcap, Commons Club and Superico, to name but a few. 

The Cocktail Village is also back by popular demand for 2023…and it’s bigger than ever to celebrate the event’s fifth birthday! With 20 pop-up bars, street food trucks and the biggest programme of live music to date. Entry is free for all wristband holders and event goers can enjoy £5 cocktails from the likes of Boë Gin, Patron, Malibu, Hoxton Spirits, Tia Maria, Engine Gin, Grey Goose, Mixtons, Tito’s Vodka, Strangers Point Gin and Dead Man’s Fingers, with the rest to be announced over the coming weeks.

Gary Anderson, Managing Director of Edinburgh Cocktail Week said: “Edinburgh has such an eclectic mix of some of the best bars, bartenders and mixologists in the world and it’s great to be able to support the industry and provide a global platform for them to thrive. Edinburgh Cocktail Week is celebrating its fifth birthday this year so we’re putting on an event even bigger and better than before. It’s great to see such a high calibre of bars taking part for 2023 including lots of big names making their debut – I think this is our most sophisticated and unmissable lineup to date. 

“There are lots more exciting announcements to come, including the Cocktail Village line up so keep an eye on our website and social channels for more.”

Roddy Smith, CEO Essential Edinburgh said: “Essential Edinburgh’s investment has helped support the festival grow year-on-year and it’s great to see so many bars within the Business Improvement District involved in ECW 2023. It’s good to call Edinburgh home to the UK’s biggest cocktail festival and we are looking forward to raising a glass to the festival’s 5th birthday.”

Wristbands are on sale now and can be bought at www.edinburghcocktailweek.co.uk

Wristband options for 2023 are (prices inclusive of booking fees):

  • Weekend 1 – £10.50 (valid Friday 6th – Sunday 8th Oct)
  • Weekday – £7.00 (valid Monday 9th –  Thursday 12th Oct)
  • Weekend 2- £10.50 (valid Friday 13th – Sunday 15th Oct)
  • Ten Day – £13.50 (valid Friday 6th – Sunday 15th Oct)

All wristbands are valid at all 100 participating bars for the full 10-day duration of the festival. Wristbands are valid at the Cocktail Village for the dates detailed above. 

Apex Hotels is the Official Hotel Partner. Save 15% off room rates with discount code ECW2023. Valid for stays at Apex Waterloo Place Hotel, Apex Grassmarket Hotel and Apex City of Edinburgh Hotel between Thursday 5 – Sunday 15 October 2023. T&Cs apply – see the Edinburgh Cocktail Week website.

  • Kids Operating Room is the Charity Partner

Bars which will offer a £5 Signature Cocktail

4042
56 North 
63rd + 1st 
Angels Share
Apex Hotel (City of Edinburgh)
Apex Hotel (Grassmarket)
Apex Hotel (Waterloo)
Badger & Co
Ballie Ballerson
Bar Soba
Bittersweet
Black Fox 
Black Ivy 
Boom Battle Bar
Boozy Cow
Brewdog
Brewhemia
Candy Bar
Carte Blanche!
Cask Smugglers
CC Blooms 
Cocktail Mafia
Cold Town House
Contini Canonball
Contini George Street 
Copper Blossom
Copper Still 
Counter
Daiquiri
Dine
Dishoom
Dropkick Murphys
Duck & Waffle
Eastside
Edinburgh Street Food
Element
Elio’s
Eve
Ghillie Dhu 
Gusto 
Harvey Nichols
Heads & Tales
Herringbone Abbeyhill
Herringbone Goldenacre
Hope Isakaya
Hotel du Vin
House of Gods
Indigo Yard
Inn on the Mile
Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom – Leith
Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom – Lothian Road
Jeremiah’s Taproom
Jig
Joseph Pearce
Le Monde
Lucky13
Malmaison St Andrew Square
Malones
McGonagalls
Mclarens
Monboddo
Montpeliers
No.1 High Street
NQ64
O’Connors
One Canonmills
One Square
OX184 
Paolozzi
Patron Saint
Rabble 
Red Squirrel
Smoke & Mirrors
St Vincent
Tantra
Teuchters The Shore
Teuchters West End
The Alchemist
The Barologist
The Basement
The Cauldron
The Dome
The Glasshouse
The Granary 
The Green Room 
The Huxley
The Keller Taproom
The Lantern Room
The Lioness of Leith
The Queens Arms
The Raeburn
The Raging Bull
The Tollhouse
The West End Brasserie
Three Marys
Tigerlily
Tonic
Usquabae
Vesta
Victoria
Whisky Rooms
Yotel




Prestige Cocktail Bars:

The Bon Vivant
Commons Club 
The Devil’s Advocate
El Cartel
Harrods H Beauty
Hawksmoor
Hey Palu
Lady Libertine
Nightcap
Panda & Sons
Superico
The Waldorf Astoria

