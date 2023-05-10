The official lineup for the UK’s biggest cocktail week has been revealed today.

There will be 100 bars offering £5 cocktails which will mark the event’s 5th birthday.

Edinburgh Cocktail Week, the UK’s biggest cocktail festival has today unveiled the 100 bars taking part in this year’s event running from 6-15 October. The lineup includes 23 new bars making their Edinburgh Cocktail Week debut.

To celebrate Edinburgh Cocktail Week’s fifth birthday, every venue taking part will be serving a £5 Signature Cocktail to wristband holders for the duration of the festival. Wristbands are now on sale from £7 on the Edinburgh Cocktail Week website.

100 of Edinburgh’s trendiest venues, speakeasies, vibrant neighbourhood pubs and hottest hangouts will be part of the 2023 celebrations. This year’s roster includes 23 venues set to make their Edinburgh Cocktail Week debut including Duck & Waffle, Commons Club, Edinburgh Street Food, House of Gods, The West End Brasserie, Lady Libertine, El Cartel, Patron Saint, Lucky 13, The Cauldron, carte blanche! and many more. On the back of the sellout success of last year, many firm favourites are set to mark their return. Wristband holders will have access to £5 signature cocktails in The Alchemist, Cold Town House, Eve, Tigerlily, Tonic, Harvey Nichols, 63rd + 1st, and Copper Blossom.

Wristband holders will also gain exclusive access to the ‘Prestige Cocktails’ category where they can each enjoy an elevated cocktail experience expertly curated by some of the city’s top mixologists and award-winning bartenders. Prestige Cocktails will be served in Panda & Sons and Hey Palu – both in the Top 50 Cocktail Bars – The Bon Vivant, Hawksmoor, Harrods H Beauty, The Devil’s Advocate, Nightcap, Commons Club and Superico, to name but a few.

The Cocktail Village is also back by popular demand for 2023…and it’s bigger than ever to celebrate the event’s fifth birthday! With 20 pop-up bars, street food trucks and the biggest programme of live music to date. Entry is free for all wristband holders and event goers can enjoy £5 cocktails from the likes of Boë Gin, Patron, Malibu, Hoxton Spirits, Tia Maria, Engine Gin, Grey Goose, Mixtons, Tito’s Vodka, Strangers Point Gin and Dead Man’s Fingers, with the rest to be announced over the coming weeks.

Gary Anderson, Managing Director of Edinburgh Cocktail Week said: “Edinburgh has such an eclectic mix of some of the best bars, bartenders and mixologists in the world and it’s great to be able to support the industry and provide a global platform for them to thrive. Edinburgh Cocktail Week is celebrating its fifth birthday this year so we’re putting on an event even bigger and better than before. It’s great to see such a high calibre of bars taking part for 2023 including lots of big names making their debut – I think this is our most sophisticated and unmissable lineup to date.

“There are lots more exciting announcements to come, including the Cocktail Village line up so keep an eye on our website and social channels for more.”

Roddy Smith, CEO Essential Edinburgh said: “Essential Edinburgh’s investment has helped support the festival grow year-on-year and it’s great to see so many bars within the Business Improvement District involved in ECW 2023. It’s good to call Edinburgh home to the UK’s biggest cocktail festival and we are looking forward to raising a glass to the festival’s 5th birthday.”

Wristbands are on sale now and can be bought at www.edinburghcocktailweek.co.uk.

Wristband options for 2023 are (prices inclusive of booking fees):

Weekend 1 – £10.50 (valid Friday 6 th – Sunday 8 th Oct)

Weekday – £7.00 (valid Monday 9 th – Thursday 12 th Oct)

Weekend 2- £10.50 (valid Friday 13 th – Sunday 15 th Oct)

Ten Day – £13.50 (valid Friday 6 th – Sunday 15 th Oct)

All wristbands are valid at all 100 participating bars for the full 10-day duration of the festival. Wristbands are valid at the Cocktail Village for the dates detailed above.

Apex Hotels is the Official Hotel Partner. Save 15% off room rates with discount code ECW2023. Valid for stays at Apex Waterloo Place Hotel, Apex Grassmarket Hotel and Apex City of Edinburgh Hotel between Thursday 5 – Sunday 15 October 2023. T&Cs apply – see the Edinburgh Cocktail Week website.

Kids Operating Room is the Charity Partner

Bars which will offer a £5 Signature Cocktail

4042 56 North 63rd + 1st Angels Share Apex Hotel (City of Edinburgh) Apex Hotel (Grassmarket) Apex Hotel (Waterloo) Badger & Co Ballie Ballerson Bar Soba Bittersweet Black Fox Black Ivy Boom Battle Bar Boozy Cow Brewdog Brewhemia Candy Bar Carte Blanche! Cask Smugglers CC Blooms Cocktail Mafia Cold Town House Contini Canonball Contini George Street Copper Blossom Copper Still Counter Daiquiri Dine Dishoom Dropkick Murphys Duck & Waffle Eastside Edinburgh Street Food Element Elio’s Eve Ghillie Dhu Gusto Harvey Nichols Heads & Tales Herringbone Abbeyhill Herringbone Goldenacre Hope Isakaya Hotel du Vin House of Gods Indigo Yard Inn on the Mile Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom – Leith Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom – Lothian Road Jeremiah’s Taproom Jig Joseph Pearce Le Monde Lucky13 Malmaison St Andrew Square Malones McGonagalls Mclarens Monboddo Montpeliers No.1 High Street NQ64 O’Connors One Canonmills One Square OX184 Paolozzi Patron Saint Rabble Red Squirrel Smoke & Mirrors St Vincent Tantra Teuchters The Shore Teuchters West End The Alchemist The Barologist The Basement The Cauldron The Dome The Glasshouse The Granary The Green Room The Huxley The Keller Taproom The Lantern Room The Lioness of Leith The Queens Arms The Raeburn The Raging Bull The Tollhouse The West End Brasserie Three Marys Tigerlily Tonic Usquabae Vesta Victoria Whisky Rooms Yotel









Prestige Cocktail Bars:

The Bon Vivant Commons Club The Devil’s Advocate El Cartel Harrods H Beauty Hawksmoor Hey Palu Lady Libertine Nightcap Panda & Sons

Superico The Waldorf Astoria

Like this: Like Loading...