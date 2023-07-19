France 4, Scotland 2 in Marseilles, France

Two devastating runs by Delamazure, which cut Scotland’s defence to ribbons, played a major part in the 4-2 defeat to France in Marseilles in a friendly.

The quicksilver winger, who played for the French under-18 side in their EuroChampionships last week, twice ran from inside her own half, causing havoc.

She scored twice as the Tartan Hearts struggled, particularly in the first-half, in the sweltering, 30°c-plus heat in Southern France.

The game has provided the Scotland coaching team with much to ponder ahead of Test matches on Thursday and Saturday as the Scottish team prepare for next month’s EuroHockey A Division in Germany.

The fired-up French, who were denied a place in the next month’s event featuring the elite of European hockey, by Scotland, but who are preparing for the 2004 Olympics in Paris, signalled their intent from the first whistle.

They pressed high and scored early after an attack down the left but Scotland levelled when Charlotte Watson was up-ended in the French circle and Amy Costello found the net with a low drive from the resulting penalty corner.

Scotland struggled to find their rhythm but early in the second quarter Jess Ross dived to divert the ball goalwards but it flashed inches wide of the French goal.

Minutes later the home side were ahead when the flying winger left Ross and then Laura Swanson in her wake and drove for goal, slotting home at the near post.

The scoreline stayed the same to the break but unforced errors from the Scots allowed France to dictate and it was no surprise when they went further ahead.

Scotland battled back and industrous Ruth Blakie fizzed the ball across the French circle from the right and Sarah Jamieson provided the final touch at the far post for the second.

However, another drive on the left saw France move to 4-2 but they survived a real scare when Costello rattled their left-hand post with a rasping drive in the dying minutes.

