Goalkeeper Nina Wilson is the latest signing for Hibernian Women.

A reliable and flexible shot-stopper, Nina has played for a handful of clubs in England including Brighton, Watford and London City Lionesses. While at her most recent club Sheffield United, she had a brief loan spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers, where she gained invaluable first team minutes.

Nina has also played professional football in Iceland which will stand her in good stead whilst she plys her trade in Edinburgh.

On her move, Nina was delighted to join the club: “I’m buzzing to be here, it’s a massive club with real ambition. All the girls and staff have been really welcoming, there’s a good culture building here and I’m enjoying being a part of that.” 

Manager Grant Scott added similarly: “I’m pleased to bring Nina to the club, having seen her play last season in the championship I know her strengths as a player. It’s been brilliant to have her join up with the squad this week and we’re all looking forward to the season ahead.”

Nina’s player sponsorship is available for the forthcoming season. To discuss any of the Player Sponsorship Packages, get in touch with Hibs’ Commercial Team via commercial@hibernianfc.co.uk.

