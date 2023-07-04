Boy band frontman to DJ at after party.

Marvin Humes will spin the decks at Scotland’s prestigious Ladies Day event at Musselburgh this summer.

Best known as a member of the pop group JLS Marvin will headline the Stobo Castle Ladies Day after-party with an electrifying DJ set at Musselburgh Racecourse.

Renowned as Scotland’s biggest Ladies Day, gates at Musselburgh Racecourse will open from 11.30am where entertainment includes an action-packed schedule of racing before the DJ takes the stage from 5.00pm on 11 August.

In what will be Stobo Castle’s tenth and final event sponsorship, Marvin shared his excitement about performing at the five-star after-party.

He said: “Stobo Castle Ladies Day promises to be an electrifying atmosphere with the excitement of horse racing and the energy of the music.

“I know that everyone will be dressed to impress, and I promise to bring the beats that will keep them dancing. It will be a fantastic celebration of style, music, and fun.

“It’s my mission to keep the energy high and the vibes infectious. I’ll be playing a mix of chart-toppers, classics, and some surprises to keep the crowd entertained from start to finish.”

Racegoers are encouraged to come dressed to impress with more than £4,000 worth of prizes to win for the best-dressed and best hat competitions. It comes as part of a new partnership with Powder Design UK for The Style Awards.

Aisling Johnston, Commercial Manager at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “We’re expecting an exhilarating atmosphere on the day which will no doubt be guaranteed with Marvin’s presence on stage.

“Guests can expect a vibrant day jam-packed with thrilling racing, best dressed competitions and luxurious hospitality, which will make this the racing event of the season.

“This event is usually a sell out so we urge racing fans and party goers alike to grab their tickets as fast as they can.”

The racecourse is located six miles from Edinburgh city centre, and less than two miles from the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass. There are direct transport links and a courtesy bus from Wallyford (connecting to Edinburgh) and Newcraighall (connecting to Galashiels) train stations. For those travelling by car, there is free parking available at the venue.

Guests can purchase adult tickets now for general admission at £55 per person.

Luxury race day packages, ranging from Picnic experience to Hamper Domes are available for those that wish to treat themselves.

With the sought-after hospitality tickets already sold out for the Ladies Day racegoers, visitors are being urged to book tickets now for the Luxury Picnic Pavilion Marquee to make their experience extra special.

Gates open at 11.30, with the first race starting at 2.20pm, the last race at 4.50pm, the after-racing party (open to all Stobo Castle Ladies Day racegoers) starts at 5.00pm. All race times are provisional and may be subject to change.

Musselburgh is one of Scotland’s most admirable horse racing venues with a history of delivering exceptional race day experiences with stunning surroundings.

For further information on Musselburgh Ladies Day or to purchase tickets, here:

https://www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk/view-fixture/stobo-castle-ladies-day-2023

