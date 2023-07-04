Orocco, experts in high-end builds and renovations, marked the official opening of their new Edinburgh headquarters with an exclusive concert by Scottish music star Callum Beattie.

Founded in 2012 by businessmen Jonny Blurton and Mark Ivinson, continued growth has seen the firm relocate from their original premises on Old Dalkeith Road to nearby West Church on Old Edinburgh Road, the stunning 19th Century building which formerly housed bespoke furniture maker Charles Taylor Woodwork.

The expansion is a significant development for the company, which is preparing to increase its service offering having quadrupled the size of its joinery workshop.

To mark the occasion clients and colleagues from across the industry were treated to an intimate performance from the Musselburgh chart sensation, who belted out a string of favourites including Salamander Street, Let Me Fall, Daddy’s Eyes and Heart Stop Beating to an appreciative audience.

Guests were also given guided tours of the state-of-the-art offices, boardroom and workshop which are all housed in around 10,000 sq. ft. of space inside the impressive building which is located on an acre of land on the outskirts of the city.

With wine and oyster tasting available for the adults, and youngsters enjoying the pizza van, ice cream stall and bouncy castles, there was something for everyone on a special day for the construction firm.

Callum Beattie said: “I have a long-standing history with the family, who helped me very early in my career, so I was delighted to have been asked to play at the launch of Orocco’s new HQ.

“It’s great to see such a beautiful local building being used to help the community in this way.”

Managing director Mark Ivinson added: “We’re so grateful Callum Beattie joined us for an exclusive performance for our guests. It was a special moment to celebrate with our family, friends, staff and clients.

“Our expansion will allow us to better serve our clients, as well as provide more opportunities for our team.”

Co-founder Jonny Blurton said: “A big thank you to everyone who joined us to celebrate our new bespoke joinery workshop and offices at West Church in Dalkeith. It was brilliant to mark our achievements, and showcase our next steps. Our new space expands the services we can deliver.”

