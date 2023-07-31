Hearts women face Rangers in the second round of the Sky Sports Cup and Hibernian have have been paired with Aberdeen. Both ties are in Edinburgh while Spartans travel to Partick Thistle.

Boroughmuir Thistle travel to Stirling University in the first round while Livingston visit St Johnstone.

First round: ties to be played on Sunday, September 3: Queen’s Park v Glasgow Women; St Johnstone v Livingston; Gartcairn v Kilmarnock; Stirling University v Boroughmuir Thistle.

Second round: ties to be played on Sunday, October 1: Gartcairn or Kilmarnock v Dundee United; Stirling University or Boroughmuir Thistle v Queen’s Park or Glasgow Women; Hamilton Academical v Celtic; Heart of Midlothian v Rangers; Montrose v Motherwell; Hibernian v Aberdeen; St Johnstone or Livingston v Glasgow City; Partick Thistle v Spartans.

Fiona McIntyre, managing director of the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL), said: “Our SWPL 2 clubs will be looking forward to their first-round ties and now know who they will potentially face in the second round which provides further incentive to advance.

“Our SWPL clubs, who enter in round two, can also start to prepare for their first games of the competition.”

She added: “There is real anticipation and excitement ahead of the 2023/24 campaign following last season’s dramatic conclusion. The momentum of the women’s game, particularly with the World Cup currently taking place, continues to accelerate and we’re determined to continue to capitalise on that here in Scotland.

“The Sky Sports Cup is the first major silverware up for grabs and the final will once again be broadcast live on Sky Sports. The final is on the weekend of 23rd/24th March.”

PICTURE: Molly Hyde, Fiona McIntyre, Suzanne Grant, and Eilidh Barbour at the draw courtesy of the Scottish Women’s Premier League

Like this: Like Loading...