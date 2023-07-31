Reece Harsch returns to Fife Flyers this season and the player said: “I have unfinished business here.”

The 6ft 4in defenceman from Grande Prairie in Alberta made 50 appearances last season and the 24-year-old Canadian said: “The team looks great and I’m excited to get back and meet everyone.”



Harsch (pictured courtesy of Fife Flyers Imaghes) scored three goals and assisted on 11 other strikes last term and new coach Tom Coolen said he has heard many good reports on his game.

The Glasgow Clan, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West, have announced the return of American defenceman Jake Bolton for the 2023/24 season.



The six-foot-two blueliner from Connecticut returns to the club after deciding to come out of retirement to resume his career with the Clan and he has his eyes on a prize or two after seeing how the project under head coach Jason Morgan is coming together.

