English-born midfielder Jorge Grant netted two late goals to secure a 2-0 win for Hearts in a closed doors, pre-season friendly in windy conditions in Lancashire against Fleetwood Town, managed by former Celtic, Hibs and Aberdeen midfielder Scott Brown.

Both teams enjoyed spells in the evenly-contested game where chances spurned, however Hearts threatened early and good interplay involving Lawrence Shankland ended with Cammy Devlin dragging his shot wide.

Fleetwood, nicknamed The Cods, because of the town’s association with the fishing industry, worked hard and Phoenix Patterson threatened and the same player then set-up Josh Earl who headed wide.

Alex Cochrane (pictured), Nathanial Atkinson, Alan Forrest and Stephen Kingsley pressed but The Cods defence, with Brendan Wiredu prominent, stood firm.

The scoreline was blank at the break and the second half was almost a carbon copy of the first but Andy Halliday found space and fired an opportunity over the bar.

The breakthrough came when 19-year-old midfielder Aidan Denholm shot from distance and 28-year-old Grant followed up to send the rebound home.

Then, minutes later, Banbury-born Grant picked up the ball on the edge of the box and fired into the bottom right.

Frankie McAvoy, head coach, told Hearts TV that conditions were really tough because of the strong wind but he was pleased to win the game.

It is important, he added, to get into good habits and McAvoy said: “Two late goals. The first half was really pleasing, felt we controlled the game, some good parts, moving it through the lines.

“Lacked that wee cutting edge but we gave the younger lads a chance to play as well. Getting more minutes in everybody’s legs. Overall, pleasing again. It is about building momentum at the moment, that takes time.”

Another closed doors friendly is scheduled for later this week.

