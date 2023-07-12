Or how a left-leaning US presidential campaign gave the world a Make-America-White-Again Donzilla aka Donald Trump.
Dennis Trainor Jr’s thought-provoking and humorous play, Manifest Destiny’s Child, is a true account of his experiences as a teacher, who jettisoned a cushy job to join the frontline of the Occupy Movement as communications director for Jill Stein’s well-meaning but flawed 2016 US Presidential campaign.
“What if Trump were killed? I’m just spitballing here. Not by anybody in this room but by some cultural slash political force? Some secret operating force pursuing a peaceful global agenda —what if they —without our permission or consent —what if they killed Trump? Would future generations be better off? Another way of thinking about it is this: would America and the world be better off if King, Malcolm and the two Kennedy’s were not assassinated in the 1960s? Forget conspiracy theories. Just think cause and effect. Of course, we would be better off. Instead- those four were assassinated and a whole generation was scared straight. The hippies put their tails between their legs, and traded in their utopian hopes for a lifetime subscription to the Ronald Reagan trickle down cool aide. And what did they get? The kind of financial security that allows them to shield their kids behind the gated walls of a fifty-thousand dollar-a-year high school.”
Dennis Trainor’s play is a provocative, intelligent account of how America lost its way and woke up in Trumplandia, while dismantling the toxic myth of American Exceptionalism on its way.
Dennis Trainor Jr is a playwright, performer, filmmaker, and activist known for his thought-provoking and politically charged works that shed light on the complexities of American society. Trainor Jr is the co-founder of New York based Rude Mechanicals Theatre Company and the producer-director-writer-narrator of two documentaries ‘American Autumn’ and ‘Legalize Democracy’, as well as the former host of the nationally syndicated news and politics TV programme, Acronym TV.
Manifest Destiny’s Child is directed by Broadway veteran David Esbjornson, known for his work on ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ and the 1991 World Premiere of Tony Kushner’s ‘Angels in America’
Manifest Destiny’s Child is on in the Drawing Room, Assembly Rooms from 3- 27 August.
Deal to bring the Filmhouse back is nearing agreement
In exciting news for Filmhouse fans, a spokesperson for Caledonian Heritable, who now own the Filmhouse, has told The Edinburgh Reporter that they are making progress with plans to restore a film offering in the Lothian Road building saying: “Caledonian Heritable are working closely with the Filmhouse in the expectation of arriving at a scenario…
Continue Reading Deal to bring the Filmhouse back is nearing agreement
Grant double sinks The Cods in friendly
English-born midfielder Jorge Grant netted two late goals to secure a 2-0 win for Hearts in a closed doors, pre-season friendly in windy conditions in Lancashire against Fleetwood Town, managed by former Celtic, Hibs and Aberdeen midfielder Scott Brown. Both teams enjoyed spells in the evenly-contested game where chances spurned, however Hearts threatened early and good interplay involving Lawrence…
Edinburgh represented at Contalmaison
An agreement signed in July 2020 between Edinburgh and the Mayor of Contalmaison recognises “the long-standing ties between both communities and the shared history they possess”. The French town has a particular place in Edinburgh’s history as it is the final resting place of many soldiers who fought in McCrae’s Battalion during the First World…
Money saving deals available when taking the tram to football match at BT Murrayfield
There are two significant football teams playing at BT Murrayfield next week and Edinburgh Trams has ticket deals to make it easy for fans to get to the ground. Manchester United will take on Olympique Lyonnais in a pre-season clash. On Wednesday 19 July Manchester United will play hard to remain unbeaten against the French…
Continue Reading Money saving deals available when taking the tram to football match at BT Murrayfield
New self-catering apartments on George Street
RIGH Residences is creating new self=catering apartments on George Street with 27 serviced apartments from a studio to a penthouse. The apartments will offer “the opulence of a high end hotel with the flexibility of self-catering”. The interiors are designed with an eye for detail and many of the apartments can be interconnected for larger…
Continue Reading New self-catering apartments on George Street
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at IMAX
As a long term archaeology and Indiana Jones fan our reviewer couldn’t pass up the opportunity to see the latest film at the new IMAX screen at Odeon Dunfermline. She writes: This outing was an opportunity to immerse myself not only in the new Indiana Jones epic premiered at Cannes but also in the crystal…
Continue Reading Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at IMAX