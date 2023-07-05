As well as being one of East Scotland’s biggest clubs running five teams, Drummond Trinity cricket club are still finding time to organise a twice yearly charity game against medics from Lothian NHS.
A club spokesman said: “We have been doing this for the last seven to eight years as a thanks for their hard work throughout the year especially during the peak of pandemic.”
The first instalment has taken place and resulted in a narrow win for the host club. The spokesman added: “It was a fun-filled evening with food and drink provided at cost by our social event sponsors Spice Lounge Kitchen and covered by the club. “
The second instalment again backed by club sponsor CARS4YOU and the Spice Lounge will take place in August.
