Today Their Majesties may be hoping for a less soggy day than at the Garden Party on Tuesday when it rained heavily in typical garden party weather.

The Honours of Scotland – the crown, sceptre orb and a new sword will be presented to King Charles at a thanksgiving service in St Giles’. There will be a People’s procession from the Castle involving 100 people from all over Scotland as well as the Royal Procession making its way from Holyrood.

Most roads in the city centre will be a no go for cars – and barriers block the full length of the Royal Mile in anticipation of crowds wanting to see the King. Even the Hostile Vehicle Mitigation barriers in the city centre have had a lick of black paint.

Edinburgh gets ready for the service and processions up and down the Royal Mile on 5 July when Their Majesties the King and Queen will receive the Honours of Scotland PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

The full running order is as follows:

1315: People’s Procession leaves Edinburgh Castle Esplanade

1330: People’s Procession arrives at West Parliament Square

1340: The Honours of Scotland (Crown Jewels) leave the Castle Esplanade under military and police escort

1340: Military bands and Household Cavalry Mounted Regiments depart from Palace of Holyroodhouse to West Parliament Square

1350: The Honours arrive at West Parliament Square

1405: Royal Procession leaves the Palace of Holyroodhouse

1410: Royal Procession arrives at St Giles’ Cathedral

1415: National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication begins – order of service attached

1515: Service ends

1520: King and Queen exit St Giles. Royal Gun Salute from Edinburgh Castle

1540: RAF flypast

NHS is 75 years old

Health Secretary Michael Matheson has paid tribute to the staff who have helped deliver the NHS throughout its 75 year existence.

Mr Matheson praised the extraordinary efforts of those involved with the service, particularly in the recent years of the pandemic. He also expressed his gratitude to those whose spirit of innovation has helped the NHS adapt over the years.

He said: “We are fortunate beyond words to have a National Health Service free at the point of need for every single one of us. Looking around the globe, it is clear that what we accept as a basic human right is not enjoyed by the majority of the world’s population.

“On this day, the 75th anniversary of our NHS, I cannot express enough how grateful I am to the people who have delivered this extraordinary service through all these years.

“Working in the NHS has not always been easy – particularly during the covid pandemic, but along with their colleagues in social care, NHS staff worked in tremendously difficult circumstances to care for those who needed them. Together they saved countless lives and their contribution will never be forgotten.

“From the world’s first ‘test tube baby’, through to robotic surgery, and then vaccinations and treatments for Covid-19 being rolled out at incredible pace – our health service has always been ready to adapt to new technologies and scientific developments.

“That spirit of innovation will be ever more crucial in the years to come, as the NHS and social care face new and different challenges, and it’s something we are determined to harness here in Scotland.

“With the continued support of people across the country, and the unwavering dedication of NHS staff, I have no doubt the NHS will be celebrating many more anniversaries in the years to come.”

Scottish Greens

The co-leaders of the Scottish Greens, Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie, have declined invitations to a special ceremony taking place in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

The ceremony takes place in St Giles’ when King Charles will be presented with ‘the honours of Scotland’. The day is also to include a Royal Procession, a 21-gun salute, and a flypast by the Red Arrows.

While the formal ceremonies are taking place, Mr Harvie will be speaking at a rally held by anti-Monarchy campaign group Our Republic, which will take place outside the Scottish Parliament from 1.00pm

Ms Slater said: “In 21st Century Scotland, the Monarchy is nothing to celebrate. It is an out of date and undemocratic institution. How can we justify a system that allows one family to enjoy so much unearned wealth and privilege at a time when millions of people have so little?

“Scotland can be a modern and democratic republic with an elected and accountable head of state. I want every child in Scotland to know they live in a genuine democracy and that they can achieve the highest office, regardless of which family they come from.”

Mr Harvie said: “There are many people in Scotland who regard the monarchy as a tiresome spectacle and a symbol of values we don’t hold.

“I will be proud to speak at the Our Republic rally and to stand with others who want to build a more democratic society where power and wealth belongs to the people rather than being passed down as an inheritance.

“That is just one reason why I support Scottish independence. It will give us the opportunity to ask the big questions about how we are ruled and to build a fairer and more equal society.”

Former Edinburgh councillor Maggie Chapman is now a Green MSP. Here she asserts that the Head of State should be elected.

Corstorphine Connections

Cllr Scott Arthur talked to The Edinburgh Reporter about the Low Traffic Neighbourhood measures being trialled in Corstorphine PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

The talk of the steamie in Corstorphine is the introduction of a Low Traffic Neighbourhood.

We met Transport Convener Scott Arthur to talk about the measures and find out if they can be changed – spoiler alert they can.

Read more here.

