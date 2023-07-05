Zakia Moulaoui, founder and CEO of Invisible Cities, a social enterprise which helps those who have experienced homelessness to train as tour guides, has been named as one of the winners of The Cambridge Social Innovation Prize.
The prize is awarded to social entrepreneurs who have created social change through business. Invisible Cities began in Edinburgh and has expanded to York, Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow. It has certainly made a difference to the many people who have become guides some of whom have progressed to a career after Invisible Cities.
Zakia said: “Winning the prize is such a great recognition of all the work that has gone into building Invisible Cities for the last 7 years. It is also the perfect opportunity for me to reflect on what is next not only for the social enterprise but for myself personally. I think I will only believe it once I am in Cambridge, and I can’t wait for this next chapter in my life!”
These awards are made annually to extraordinary founder-CEOs of scale-up social enterprises to support their growth as leaders. Uniquely, the Cambridge Social Innovation Prize recognises mid-career social innovators. The prize includes a £10,000 cash award for personal and professional development. Additionally, mentoring from experts at Cambridge Judge Business School and support from an expanding community of social innovators at Trinity Hall will help them to develop the skills, resources, and networks they need to create more impact from their work.
Nicole Helwig, Executive Director for the Cambridge Centre for Social Innovation said: “On this the fifth anniversary of the Cambridge Social Innovation Prize, we are thrilled to celebrate five outstanding individuals. They come from diverse backgrounds with expertise and skills channelled towards creating social impact. They represent their ventures, but also the many people who work alongside them, behind the scenes and who are empowered through their efforts”.
Zakia’s achievement will be celebrated at Trinity Hall, Cambridge on 5 July 2023.
Anti monarchy protesters take up position
On the day when Their Royal Highnesses King Charles and Queen Camilla receive the Honours of Scotland at a Thanksgiving Service in St Giles’ there are dissenting voices to be heard. Anti monarchy protesters dressed in yellow have taken up position outside the High Court where unless the royal procession crane their necks they will…
Five things you need to know today
Today in Edinburgh Today Their Majesties may be hoping for a less soggy day than at the Garden Party on Tuesday when it rained heavily in typical garden party weather. The Honours of Scotland – the crown, sceptre orb and a new sword will be presented to King Charles at a thanksgiving service in St…
Cricket – Drummond Trinity play for charity
As well as being one of East Scotland’s biggest clubs running five teams, Drummond Trinity cricket club are still finding time to organise a twice yearly charity game against medics from Lothian NHS. A club spokesman said: “We have been doing this for the last seven to eight years as a thanks for their hard…
Continue Reading Cricket – Drummond Trinity play for charity
Ryanair’s Tuscan turmoil leaves passengers stranded or hours late
RYANAIR’s popular route between Edinburgh and Tuscan hotspot Pisa has been blighted with delays and cancellations which have left hundreds of passengers stranded. Regular delays on the Monday evening flights have been capped with cancelled flights which left more than 400 passengers high and dry and scrambling to find late night accommodation. Misery for Ryanair…
Continue Reading Ryanair’s Tuscan turmoil leaves passengers stranded or hours late
NHS Lothian nurse meets royals at the NHS Big Tea 75th anniversary party
A nurse who is a clinical lead at NHS Lothian, Fiona Shanks from Edinburgh, met with Their Royal Highnesses the Prince and Princess of Wales at a tea party in London to mark the NHS 75th anniversary. Fiona was clinical lead for the Test and Protect service in NHS Lothian during the pandemic, setting it…
Continue Reading NHS Lothian nurse meets royals at the NHS Big Tea 75th anniversary party
Scotland hockey women in Auld Enemy double-header
Scotland women ramp-up their preparation for the EuroHockey Championships in Germany next month (August) with a double-header against England at Bisham Abbey next Sunday and Monday. The Tartan Hearts, ranked No 17 in the world, go in against a side rated No 6 on the planet, but head coach, Chris Duncan, is relishing the opportunity of…
Continue Reading Scotland hockey women in Auld Enemy double-header